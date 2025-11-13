How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan State With Predictions
Who gets out of the Big Ten rut this weekend, Penn State or Michigan State? Somebody has to score its first conference win Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Imagine saying that about the Nittany Lions three months ago.
Yet here they are, 0-6 in the Big Ten, having lost five of those games by a combined 16 points. But for a few plays, Penn State might be a top-10 team still chasing a playof berth. Blades of grass, as Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith has said.
The Nittany Lions seek to set aside those disappointments and start a win streak Saturday. Here's how to watch, and what to watch, the Penn State-Michigan State game.
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State?
The Penn State-Michigan State game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS from Spartan Stadium. The Nittany Lions are 7-7 at Michigan State since joining the Big Ten. Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack Ham on the radio call on the Penn State Sports Network.
Penn State makes its third appearance on CBS this season, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson on the broadcast. Jenny Dell will report from the sideline. The game will stream on Paramount+.
Before the season, Danielson discussed Penn State as a College Football Playoff title contender. It's an interesting interview to read in hindsight.
What's the Penn State-Michigan State betting line?
Penn State is a 7.5-point favorite over the Spartans, according to multiple sports betting sites. The game marks the first time Penn State has been listed as a favorite since Oct. 11 against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions lost that game by one point, and James Franklin was fired the following day.
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State this week enters the fourth phase of its season. The first was the three-game preseason, during which some of the team's flaws emerged. The second essentially represented the Penn State 2025 season.
The team's three-game stretch vs. Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern (games it lost by a combined 12 points) set in motion the program's complete overhaul. Because of those games, Penn State will be an entirely new program in 2026.
Penn State's third season was the beginning of Smith's interim tenure under absurd circumstances. Penn State played consecutive road games at Iowa and No. 1 Ohio State with a first-time starting quarterback in Ethan Grunkemeyer. Then they hosted second-ranked Indiana. Still, the Nittany Lions were competitive for 10 of the 12 quarters.
Now, Penn State enters Phase 4 of the season, which represents Smith's opportunity to make a coaching statement. The Nittany Lions face winnable games at Michigan State, against Nebraska and at Rutgers to close the regular season. These three games will test Smith's thesis that the team will play hard for him until the end.
“We’re going to Michigan State to win the game, not to let it fall to us,” Smith said Wednesday after practice in State College.
About the Michigan State Spartans
The Smith Bowl at Spartan Stadium matches an interim coach against a potentially future ex-coach. Michigan State's season has been disappointing, perhaps not as far as Penn State's, but one with few highlights.
Michigan State also hasn't won in the Big Ten, though it does have one Power 4 victory (over Boston College in double overtime). Michigan State has sustained some big losses, too, notably consecutive 38-13 games against UCLA and Indiana.
The Spartans have one of the nation's shakiest defenses, which ranks last in the Big Ten in points allowed (31.4 per game), 119th nationally in third-down defense and 100th in red-zone scoring allowed. Penn State's offense has not scored more than 24 points since its loss at UCLA. Here's an opportunity.
Though defense is Michigan State's primary issue, the quarterback position has been a quirk as well. Alessio Milvojevic got the start last week against Minnesota, energizing an offense that ranks 98th nationally in total yards. Milivojec went 20-for-28 for 311 yards, the fourth-best passing game by a rookie Michigan State quarterback.
Penn State vs. Michigan State predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Smith gets credit for keeping Penn State engaged in this season. Now, he needs to get a win and finally has the matchup to do that. His revived defensive pass rush should frazzle Michigan State's redshirt freshman quarterback who plays behind a line allowing a Big Ten-worst 3.3 sacks per game. Further, look for Nicholas Singleton to break out the comeback tour with his first 100-yard game of the season. Penn State 31, Michigan State 14
Amanda Vogt: Penn State played with a lot of energy despite the loss against No. 2 Indiana last week. Both of these teams are fighting for their first conference win, so this should be a pretty even matchup. Compared to the past few weeks for Penn State, this will be easier for quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer on offense, and if vertical passing plays keep getting called, the Nittany Lions should win. Penn State 24, Michigan State 21
Chase Fisher: Penn State has endured a grueling six-week losing streak. It’s been taxing and miserable for the coaches and players. That changes when the Nittany Lions travel to East Lansing to play Michigan State on Saturday. The Spartans are onto their second quarterback of the year and rank 98th in total offense. Not to mention, Michigan State’s scoring defense ranks last in the Big Ten. Penn State gets out of its rut. Penn State 27, Michigan State 17
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
