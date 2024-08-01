Penn State Adds 4-Star Defensive Player to Highly Ranked 2026 Recruiting Class
Despite opening training camp Wednesday, Penn State football made some time for recruiting. The Nittany Lions received commitments from two players, including an edge rusher in its highly ranked 2026 recruiting class.
Daniel Jennings, a 4-star prospect from West Virginia, became the fifth player to commit to Penn State for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Jennings is the state's top-ranked player, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a member of the ESPN300. Jennings chose Penn State over the home-state Mountaineers and from an offer sheet that includes Illinois and UNLV. He has been busy on the camp circuit, making trips to Penn State, Notre Dame and UNLV before committing to the Nittany Lions.
Jennings (6-2, 220 pounds) will play for Princeton High in West Virginia this season after competing for Graham High in Virginia in 2023. Jennings was a second-team all-state defensive lineman in the VHSL Class 2A last season.
Jennings' commitment continued a superb start for Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. The Nittany Lions have five players committed, four of whom are early 4-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite. In addition, all four listed in the ESPN300: offensive lineman Kevin Brown (No. 68), running back Messiah Mickens (No. 120), quarterback Troy Huhn (No. 169) and Jennings (No. 264).
And though it's early, Penn State's 2026 class ranks second nationally to Auburn, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Earlier Wednesday, Penn State received a commitment from 3-star Maryland player Yvan Kemajou. The two-way lineman, who likely will begin his Penn State career at defensive end, chose Penn State over Virginia Tech and Duke, among others.
Penn State begins the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
