Penn State Adds 4-Star Running Back to 2027 Recruiting Class

Penn State landed its first running back in the 2027 recruiting class, as 4-star South Carolina prospect Aiden Gibson committed to the Nittany Lions. Gibson announced his decision live Tuesday on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel.

Gibson is 247Sports' 12th-ranked running back nationally and the sixth-ranked player overall in South Carolina. He chose Penn State from an offer sheet that includes Virginia Tech, Louisville, South Carolina, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Rutgers, among others. Gibson listed South Carolina, Louisville, North Carolina and Rutgers in his top 5.

"I think that’s RBU," Gibson said of Penn State during his announcement. "I think that’s a place where you can go and ball. Offensively, they’re going to use me how my high school uses me, and that’s something I looked at deeply. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity."

At Woodruff High last season, Gibson rushed for 1,611 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yard per carry, according to the Greenville News. Online. He recorded nearly 2,000 total yards after catching 24 passes. Gibson received a winter visit from Penn State offensive coordinator and running backs coach Savon Huggins and made an unofficial trip to State College in April. He has an official visit scheduled for June.

205 carries for 1,611 yards and 21 YD. 24 catches for 387 and 4 TD. 25 total TD. 2,024 all purpose yards. play off film and regular season film and stats https://t.co/hejgzqQ005https://t.co/sz9z0BNvMm — AIDEN GIBSON (@AIDENGIBSON32) December 1, 2025

Gibson is the first commit for Huggins, who joined Penn State's staff after five seasons at Boston College, where he worked with Bill O'Brien for the past two.

O'Brien had retained Huggins after the Eagles finished second in the ACC in rushing (2,584 yards) in 2023. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell has called Huggins' hiring a "grand slam" for Penn State.

Penn State's 2027 class might grow further this week

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Gibson is the 16th player to commit to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class, which ranks eighth nationally and fourth in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports Composite. Campbell accelerated the recruiting process during spring practice, which the Nittany Lions began without a single commit.

Next up is a potential quarterback. Penn State awaits a decision from Peter Bourque, a 4-star quarterback from Massachusetts who will announce his commitment May 14. Bourque told 247Sports that he is down to three schools: Penn State, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Bourque is 247Sports' No. 7 quarterback nationally and the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class. Penn State is recruiting another Massachusetts quarterback in 3-star prospect Will Wood, who is the 33rd-ranked quarterback nationally.

Wood recently received an in-home visit from five members of Penn State's coaching staff, including Huggins, Mouser and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters. Campbell was not on the trip because head coaches are not allowed to make in-home visits during the spring contact period.

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