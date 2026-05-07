Penn State Adds More Offensive Line Talent to Top-10 Recruiting Class

David Tarawallie, a 3-star offensive lineman from Ohio, moved quickly in becoming the 15th commit of Penn State's 2027 recruiting class. Ryan Clanton, Penn State's offensive line coach, visited Tarawallie on May 6, watched him work out and offered a scholarship. A day later, Tarawallie accepted and announced his decision on social media.

Tarawallie is the fourth offensive lineman in Penn State's class, which ranks sixth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's also a northern Ohio native, territory with which Penn State coach Matt Campbell is quite familiar.

A 6-5, 260-pound offensive tackle, Tarawallie is a 3-star prospect and a top-40 lineman nationally, according to 247Sports. The rising senior from Painsville Riverside High made an unofficial visit to Penn State in March and chose the Nittany Lions from an offer list that includes Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Tennessee and Pitt, among others.

Tarawallie already had scheduled official visits in May and June to Michigan State, Wake Forest, South Florida and Cincinnati.

Matt Campbell adds to top-10 class

With Tarawallie's announcement, Penn State has 15 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, which remains in the top 10 nationally. Penn State ranks third in the Big Ten and sixth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Penn State also second-highest number of commits in the Big Ten, behind only UCLA (17).

That's a huge leap for Campbell and the Nittany Lions, who had an unranked (and empty) recruiting class when spring drills began in late March. While leading his roster through spring drills, Campbell also jumpstarted the team's 2027 recruiting process.

Campbell has received commitments from four 4-star players, led by Pennsylvania defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, the 2027 class' highest-ranked player. Montgomery is the sixth-ranked player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the 65th-ranked player nationally overall.

Penn State also received commitments from 4-star Ohio defensive back Kei'Shjuan Telfair, 4-star Iowa receiver Landon Blum and 4-star South Dakota tight end Cooper Terwilliger. Tarawallie's commitment represents a return to his recruiting roots for Campbell, who scoured the region for talent when he was the head coach at Toledo.

"We're going to make sure any young man that we try to bring in here is the right fit for our football program," Campbell said. "Obviously having the the [Penn State] logo and the history of this place certainly gives you great opportunity to recruit in this region, some of the best football in the entire world. And that part of its rewarding.

"Being a part of the football program at Toledo, we recruited a lot of these areas. So you do have some inroads and know certainly what these areas have stood for over time. But again, I I think the process of recruiting the right people, making sure it's the right guys you're bringing in here, we're always going to go slow."

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