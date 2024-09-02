Penn State Adds Versatile Athlete to 2025 Recruiting Class
Two days after its season-opening win over West Virginia, Penn State added a versatile athlete to its 2025 recruiting class. Matthew Outten, a 4-star prospect who initially committed to Virginia Tech, announced that he will join the coach James Franklin at Penn State instead.
A receiver/defensive back I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth, Outten initially committed to Virgina Tech coach Brent Pry (the former Penn State defensive coordinator) in July. At the time, Outten was the highest-ranked player in Virginia Tech's recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. However, Outten also had taken official visits in June to Penn State, Maryland and Syracuse. He maintaned contact with Penn State and announced his decision Monday.
Outten (6-0, 200 pounds) is the fifth-ranked athlete in the 2025 class and the No. 6 player in Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He made 22 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns last season while playing defensive back and returning kicks. His primary recruiter at Penn State was receivers coach Marques Hagans, suggesting that's where the Nittany Lions initially plan to position him.
Outten is the first player to join Penn State's 2025 class since 4-star linebacker Cameron Smith, who also initially committed to a former Penn State defensive coordinator. Smith first committed to Duke, coached by Manny Diaz, before switching to the Nittany Lions in early August.
Penn State has 24 players committed to its 2025 class, which ranks 14th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Nittany Lions opened the 2024 season with a 34-12 victory over West Virginia. Penn State opens its home schedule Saturday against Bowling Green. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
More Penn State Football
The most interesting stats from Penn State's win over West Virginia
Three things we learned about the Nittany Lions in Morgantown
What they said about Penn State's win over West Virginia
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.