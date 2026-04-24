Penn State Announces New Schedule for Blue-White Practice Event

Penn State has changed the schedule for Saturday's Blue-White practice event at Beaver Stadium, moving up the start time by 45 minutes. The practice will begin at 12:15 p.m. instead of 1 p.m. Penn State cited expected inclement weather as the reason for the change.

The practice is free and open to the public. There is no scheduled televlsion coverage of the event.

A planned pre-practice autograph session featuring the Nittany Lions will be held after practice instead. Penn State football fans can meet members of the team and have items signed during the free event, which will be held at four locations around the stadium.

The Blue-White practice event concludes Penn State's first set of spring drills under coach Matt Campbell, who will debut his new roster to fans. Penn State brought in 51 new players this spring, including 40 from the transfer portal.

Twenty-four of those transfers played for Campbell last year at Iowa State, notably quarterback Rocco Becht, who has made strides this spring in his recovery from offseason surgery. Campbell said that Becht will throw Saturday as part of drills but is unlikely to participate in 11-on-11 scrimmage time during practice.

Though Penn State is not calling this a Blue-White Game, Campbell said that the Nittany Lions will hold some scrimmage periods during the practice. The Nittany Lions practiced in Beaver Stadium for the first time April 18, and Campbell wants the team to do so again in front of fans.

"One of the neat things for our kids this time around is, you’re going to get to experience what this fan base feels like and how special this place really is," Campbell said. "Even last Saturday, there were a lot big eyes walking into that stadium and how powerful it feels to walk in there. The opportunity to do that with our fan base, you can’t waste a great practice. I think these are critical reps for our football team."

Campbell said Penn State's schedule for practice Saturday will follow a consistent format the team has used this spring.

"I see the first 20-25 minutes of what normal practice would look like: a team stretch, obviously get ourselves a little bit of individual [work], inside run, a little bit of 7-on-7," Campbell said. "But then really, the bulk load of the rest of the day will be driving [scrimmaging]. We’ll get an opportunity to just continue to work on our football team and work on driving the football to different areas of the field. A lot like what you see at most spring games."

Blue-White practice schedule

Penn State's Matt Campbell on what to expect at Saturday's Blue-White spring practice event at Beaver Stadium.

🎥Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/dra8EV3wXo — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 21, 2026

Here's an updated look at Saturday's schedule:

8 a.m.: Beaver Stadium parking lots open

9 a.m.: The annual surplus equipment sale begins at Pegula Ice Arena

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Beaver Stadium Block Party on Curtin Road

11: a.m.: Beaver Stadium gates open (Gates A,B, C and E will be available to fans)

11:45 a.m.: Penn State football team arrives at Beaver Stadium

12:10-12:40 p.m.: Members of the Penn State wrestling and women's hockey teams are scheduled to sign autographs. The women's hockey team will be at Gate A, and the wrestling team at Gate B.

12:15 p.m.: Penn State football practice begins

Post-practice: Autograph session with football players at Beaver Stadium

Check out Penn State's official site for further details.

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