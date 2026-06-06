Penn State Offers Breathtaking Look at Beaver Stadium Construction

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell recently took a hard-hat tour of Beaver Stadium, which is well into Phase II of its planned $700 million renovation. Campbell's tour offered some new footage of the massive West Tower construction and a few nuggets about what to expect for the 2026 season.

According to a video posted to Penn State's social media accounts, Beaver Stadium's west-side construction appears to be on schedule. In the video, Michael Abbondante, the senior project manager from Barton Malow, tells Campbell that construction on the West Tower structure will be completed ahead of the Nittany Lions' 2026 football season.

The stadium clubs, suites and Welcome Center that the West Tower will house will not be finished internally, but the structure itself will be "100-percent done," Abbondante told Campbell on a tour.

In addition, Beaver Stadium's west-side bleacher seating will be completed ahead of the 2026 season. And those seats will be up there. As Abbondante told Campbell, the new bleachers will sit higher than the former Beaver Stadium press box that was knocked down in early 2025.

"The footprint is massive," Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said last year. "It is a big, big, big, big building."

BEAVER STADIUM at Penn State: “Yes, there are going to be seats up that high.” pic.twitter.com/0vwXOuzuDY — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) May 31, 2026

"It is my honor to represent this, and I can promise all of you, all this hard work you're putting in to make this really special, we're going to put that same work behind the scenes to make the product on the field really special," Campbell told staff before the tour. "We'll look forward to making you proud this fall."

Beaver Stadium, the nation's second-largest venue, has been under construction since May 2024 as part of a three-year modernization to make it a year-round entertainment destination. The centerpiece of the addition is the PAM Healthy Misitano Family Tower, which was named following a $25 million donation from alum Anthony Misitano.

During his tour, Campbell walked through the 50,000 square-foot Marzano Club, the cornerstone of the new tower. The Marzano Club wll house 2,500 club seats, multiple bars and an outdoor viewing terrace of the stadium and campus. Club seats include food, beer and wine.

The West Tower also will include the Schuyler Family Club, a 25,000 square-foot premium space with seating for about 2,000 fans. Pricing for 2027 season tickets start at $4,500 for the Marzano Club and $4,900 for the Schuyler Club. A capital gift of $10,000 per Nittany Lion Club account is required to buy season tickets.

Bigger, better and built for the future.



An inside look at the @Beaver_Stadium progress with Coach Campbell. pic.twitter.com/2K5k37oP8B — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 5, 2026

Penn State hosted games during the 2025 season with temporary seating on Beaver Stadium's west side. Penn State officials have said previously that they expected to have temporary seats for the 2026 season as well, though it's unclear whether those seats will be used this season. Penn State also placed temporary bleachers on the stadium's east side last year.

Beaver Stadium's capacity for the 2025 season was 106,304, just 268 fewer seats than its previous capacity of 106,572. As a result, Penn State was able to maintain its No. 2 ranking in college football attendance in 2025.

Following the 2026 season, Penn State will demolish and replace the lower-bowl seating on Beaver Stadium's West side as part of Phase III of the renovation. If construction continues according to schedule, the renovated Beaver Stadium will debut for the 2027 season.

"By making these renovations, Beaver Stadium would be one of the only multi-use entertainment facilities at this scale between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh," Kraft said. "The enhancements to Beaver Stadium will create significant new revenue and increase philanthropy opportunities that will allow us to reinvest funds into all of our student-athletes and allow athletics to continue to be self-supporting."

A digital rendering of the Marzano Club, a new space that will be part of the renovated West side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium. | Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

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