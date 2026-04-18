The Most Intriguing Penn State Players to Scout at the Blue-White Practice

Penn State will introduce its 2026 football roster April 25 at Beaver Stadium, which will host the first public practice of the Matt Campbell era. Local media have been invited to two practices in State College, but fans will get their first look Saturday.

Those planning to attend the Blue-White practice shouldn't expect to see a significant load of scrimmage work. With about 30 players out or limited this spring, the Nittany Lions aren't at full strength. Still, the practice will acquaint fans with plenty of newcomers while offering a refreshed look at some of the returners. How about a primer to the Penn State football practice and some of the top players to watch?

Running back James Peoples

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs for a touchdown game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Penn State running backs coach Savon Huggins said, Peoples faced the most change this spring. An Ohio State transfer, he's new to both Penn State and the offense. Carson Hansen, Penn State's expected starting back, rushed for 950 yards for Campbell at Iowa State last season. And Quinton Martin Jr. and Cam Wallace are multi-year players at Penn State.

That makes Peoples a most interesting player to watch. Campbell said he prioritized Peoples as soon as his name popped in the transfer portal. Peoples (5-10, 210) has some of Nicholas Singleton's twitch and explosiveness, and Campbell called him a "home-run" hitter.

Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser will lean heavily on the run game and multiple backs. That makes Peoples' development a key storyline of spring.

Quarterback Connor Barry

Penn State opened practice No. 2 today, offering a look at Matt Campbell’s operation. Quick look at the QBs, led by Rocco Becht. pic.twitter.com/Vg1Fh9i2r1 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

Of course, Rocco Becht will be a priority watch Saturday for what he can and doesn't do. Becht worked ahead of his rehab schedule this spring, getting into 7-on-7 drills sooner than Campbell expected.

Becht will be part of practice, but Campbell knows what to expect from his fourth-year starter (including three at Iowa State). But who's the backup? Redshirt freshman Alex Manske has not been with the team for most of spring drills as he returns from an offseason procedure.

As a result, senior transfer Connor Barry has taken most of the backup reps and worked alongside Becht all spring. Campbell called the Division III transfer the most surprising player of spring practice, though he's still making a huge leap in competition. But Barry has an advantage over Manske, who also missed spring practice last year at Iowa State.

Wide receiver Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (3) runs with the ball during the 2025 Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With tight end Andrew Rappleyea out this spring, Howard is the most intriguing returning skill-position player to watch on offense. Howard was a standout at the 2025 spring game but retreated on the depth chart behind Penn State's three senior transfer receivers.

This year, he's working behind two veteran transfers in Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, both from Iowa State. But Campbell consistently has pointed to Howard's dynamic game and determined approach this spring. That's something former interim coach Terry Smith rewarded last season, when Howard averaged 19 yards per catch late in the year.

Cornerback Zion Tracy

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) pursues Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis during the second half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Among the six cornerbacks who returned with Smith, Tracy won high early grades from Campbell, who called the senior one of the best players he has coached. Tracy will be Penn State's primary nickel cornerback, though he could play other roles, including safety.

Campbell and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn still are identifying the multi-use players of their defense. Among them is former Iowa State safety Marcus Neal Jr., who will play several roles. But Tracy is the type of player who can blitz, cover, aid in run support and work on several special teams. Which might be why Smith tempered Campbell's praise with some of his fatherly tough love.

"He has a lot of potential," Smith said of Tracy. "He’s an explosive athlete, he’s played a lot of football here for us, and we’re just trying to make sure Zion plays consistent football and gives consistent effort. He’s got big-play capability, and just if we can bring that consistency, he can be special."

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim runs a drill during 2025 spring football practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater, Okla., | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lynn prefers big, space-eating defensive tackles, recruiting five from the transfer portal, four of whom weigh at least 319 pounds. Perhaps the most intriguing is Armstrong Nnodim, a redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma State.

Nnodim (6-2, 319) made four starts and played in 12 games for the Cowboys last season, contributing 11 tackles and a sack. He moves exceptionally well for his size but has the big frame to stuff the middle in Lynn's system.

Nnodim also has been available this spring, while other tackles (notably UCLA transfer Siale Taupaki) has been working to the side. Campbell called Nnodim "really impressive," making him a player to focus on Saturday.

Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu (88) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Penn State lost some of its top defensive ends to the draft (Dani Dennis-Sutton) and to the portal (Chaz Coleman to Tennessee, Zuriah Fisher to USC). Two returning ends, Max Granville and Yvan Kemajou, aren't practicing this spring. And sophomore LaVar Arrington II is practicing at end after playing linebacker last season.

So Penn State will look quite different at the position, which is why Campbell brought Ikenna Ezeogu with him from Iowa State. Ezeogu is a 6-5, 275-pound fifth-year senior who plays the position like a tackle with range. He started 11 games for the Cyclones last year, making 25 tackles and a sack.

Penn State has a recent history of talented edge rushers worth sustaining, but this roster has questions at the position. Ezeogu could begin to change that narrative.

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