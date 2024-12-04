Penn State Ascends to its Highest Place Ever in College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State moved up its highest spot ever in the College Football Playoff rankings, reaching No. 3 after completing its first 11-win regular season under head coach James Franklin. The penultimate set of rankings created a top-3 matchup in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game between No. 3 Penn State and No. 1 Oregon.
Qualfying for the Big Ten title game should secure Penn State at least a first-round home game, and possibly a 5th or 6th seed, in the 12-team playoff field. At least Franklin obliquely lobbied for that this week.
On a Big Ten conference call Sunday, Franklin challenged the CFP selection committee to make sure that Saturday's conference title games don't change the course of a team's playoff future.
“I think everybody recognizes that we want to make sure that these [conference championship] games do not become a penalty,” Franklin said. "I think there’s been a lot of conversation about that. And there’s a bunch of really good football people that are on the committee that I think understand that.
Penn State (11-1) is playing in the Big Ten title game for the first time since 2016, when it beat Wisconsin but did not receive a bid to the four-team playoff. This time, Penn State is guaranteed a spot in the field win or lose Saturday. The question will be seeding.
If Penn State beats Oregon, it would earn the first or second overall playoff seed and a first-round bye. Penn State would start its playoff road in the quarterfinals, likely Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. If it loses to Oregon, Penn State still should earn a first-round home playoff game. Warde Manuel, chair of the CFP selection committee, has said that qualifying for a conference championship game is "a really valuable data point."
"We value teams that make the championship," Manuel said last week. "It is of value to us. But we've been asked by the commissioners to rank the teams all the way through the championship weekend."
Franklin sought to underscore that point on the Big Ten call Sunday. Penn State remained ahead of Notre Dame (11-1) in the CFP rankings with one weekend remaining. Though it will not play in a conference title game, Notre Dame conceivably could jump over Penn State if the Nittany Lions lose an uncompetitive game to Oregon.
That could move Penn State to the No. 7 seed in the playoff field, which still merits a first-round home game at Beaver Stadium but also a potentially more difficult playoff path.
“I think everybody has the same goal in mind, doing what’s best for college football and the student-athletes, and getting the best 12 teams in the game and trying to set it up in a way that you earn ... where you’re seeded throughout the entire season and the collective body of work. So we’ll see how that plays out," Franklin said. "What I do know is, no matter what happens and whatever is decided, some people won’t be happy about it.”
Penn State meets Oregon in the Big Ten title game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Here's a look at this week's projected bracket, courtesy of ESPN. This is merely a projected bracket based on the current rankings. Arizona State is Penn State's fifth different projected playoff opponent with Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Georgia and Indiana.
More Penn State Football
How Penn State made the Big Ten Championship Game
Two Penn State assistants pitched as candidates for West Virginia job
The Oregon Ducks scout Penn State ahead of the Big Ten title game