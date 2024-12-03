Who Makes Oregon Wary for Big Ten Title Game? The Ducks Scout Penn State
After defeating Maryland 44-7 last Saturday, the Penn State locker room celebrated a surprise berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. Fast forward to the start of the week, and the Nittany Lions have transitioned to preparing for a major litmus test against No. 1 Oregon.
Penn State observed its regular off day Monday, but wide receiver Liam Clifford said that most players were still at the Lasch Football Building to get extra treatment and a head start on watching film of the Ducks. And defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas called Monday a “huge recovery day” for the team this late into the season as it prepares for its seventh game in as many weeks.
“It's integral for us to keep up the work on our bodies so that we’re healthy moving forward,” J-Thomas said. “So it's a recovery day, a film day, stretch day … any extra work that'll make you better for the rest of the week going into Saturday, we do on Mondays, and today is no different than any other week.”
Here are some other notes as Penn State prepares for its first Big Ten title-game appearance since 2016.
Oregon players scout Penn State
Penn State’s Abdul Carter, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, has been a menace around the edge this season, racking up career-highs with 10 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. Oregon’s offense is well aware of the threat he presents on the defensive line.
“Obviously, No. 11, their edge player, he's a really good player,” Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson said. “He's very twitchy, very aggressive, gets around blocks and is a great pass rusher. So we look out for him.”
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Big Ten offensive player of the year, also is impressed with what he saw from Carter. Gabriel has been able to stay very clean this season, as Oregon has allowed only 12 sacks (one more than Penn State). That pass protection will be put to the test against Penn State, which has piled up 32 total sacks this season, including six against the Terrapins last week.
“Yeah, he wrecks havoc. He's a disruptive player, extremely physical,” Gabriel said. “But also, I think his ability to go from being extremely physical to finesse and speed, I think it's pretty impressive.”
Gabriel also complimented safety Jaylen Reed, calling him “a great player” who has done well for himself this season.
Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said he’s stoked for the matchup against running back Nick Singleton, calling the game “something you dream for.” Singleton is “as close to 100 percent as he's been in a long time,” according to Penn State coach James Franklin.
“Nick Singleton is one of the best backs in the country,” Bassa said. “So very excited for this matchup, especially me as a linebacker going up against the top running back.”
Bassa also touched on the matchup with Tyler Warren, comparing him to former Georgia star and Los Angeles Raiders first-round pick Brock Bowers. Warren is Penn State’s leading receiver with 978 yards on 81 receptions while totaling 11 touchdowns — six receiving, four rushing and one passing.
“[Warren] can run the whole route tree, can block really well in the C area, and then him receiving the snap as well. He's dangerous on that level as well. So yeah, for sure, I have to compare him to Brock,” Bassa said.
Brotherly love
Liam Clifford mentioned that his brother, former Penn State and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford, was one of the first people who called him after the Maryland game.
Sean Clifford enjoyed a successful career with the Nittany Lions, winning a pair of New Year’s Six bowl games as a four-year starter. However, he never had the opportunity to play for a Big Ten championship. Liam Clifford said his brother is now living vicariously through him this weekend.
“Right away, he was one of the first people that called me,” Liam Clifford said. “I was actually still in the locker room when he called me and was just super jacked up and pumped for not only me, but for the team being able to accomplish something that he was never able to accomplish.”
Penn State meets Oregon for the Big Ten title on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
