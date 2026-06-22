Penn State's Beaver Stadium Still Intimidating in EA Sports' College Football 27

The Penn State football program lost some steam in 2025, falling from second-ranked to 7-5 in a season that included three excruciating home losses to Oregon, Northwestern and Indiana. But Beaver Stadium hasn't lost much ground among the nation's toughest stadiums to play, at least according to EA Sports.

The company released its Toughest Places to Play list as part of the College Football 27 rollout, and Beaver Stadium maintained its homefield advantage. Beaver Stadium ranks No. 3 in the latest top-10, down one spot from last season.

LSU's Tiger Stadium ranks No. 1 for the second straight year, while Ohio State's Ohio Stadium jumped over Beaver Stadium to No. 2. Penn State's home ranks ahead of Georgia's Sanford Stadium and Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium in the top five.

🏟️ The Toughest Places to Play in #CFB27 are here.



Surely everyone will agree with this list. pic.twitter.com/XuVl6pu2it — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 22, 2026

Beaver Stadium got a big boost to No. 2 last season after likely being undervalued at No. 6 when EA Sports revived the game with College Football 25. The game designer has said that stadium rankings are based on a variety of factors, including "historical stats such as home

winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more."

Beaver Stadium's reputation is among the few holdovers from Penn State's place in College Football 26. Last year, James Franklin and Nicholas Singleton appeared on the game's cover, and the Nittany Lions were ranked fourth on the game's top-25 list.

Now, the Nittany Lions have a new coaching staff and 55 new players, including 40 transfers from 17 different schools. Twenty-four of those transfers played for Matt Campbell at Iowa State last season.

But Beaver Stadium's reputation holds strong, which Campbell recognized when he was introduced as Penn State's coach in December.

"Your loyalty to Penn State football resonates all over the country," Campbell said. "I know it's the greatest fan base. I know gamedays here in Beaver Stadium with 107,000-plus is one of the greatest environments in the world of football. It's my mission to make you proud of this football team, how we play, how we do things."

Fireworks are seen over Beaver Stadium for the 2025 White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Oregon Ducks. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State is in Phase II of its $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled to be complete for the 2027 Nittany Lions season. While refitting Beaver Stadium with a host of new premium seating options and club venues, Penn State still wants the stadium to retain its intimidating levels of size and noise.

Penn State revels in Beaver Stadium's branding as one of college football's toughest place to play and wants to keep it that way. Athletic Director Pat Kraft has said that retaining home-field advantage was a major consideration of the renovation project.

The venue's future capacity, though not officially announced, will remain close to the 2024 capacity of 106,572. Kraft also wants the noise to get louder.

"We talk about all the time: Be the best in the country, and the building now is going to resonate that," Kraft said in 2025. "We are focused on creating even more of a hostile environment, even louder of a building."

Penn State opens the 2026 season Sept. 5 against Marshall at Beaver Stadium.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.