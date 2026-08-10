Penn State's Matt Campbell Seeks More Consistency From Two Key Players

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has praised two second-year players since spring practice began as having the talent to make a lineup impact this season. But he's also nudging those players along in their development, looking for more consistent performances during training camp.

Malachi Goodman, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, and sophomore receiver Koby Howard are two returning players who Campbell noticed from the start. And they move toward Week 2 of training camp working to earn more reps and potential starting spots.

Goodman is competing for the lead role at left tackle, a spot Campbell called a must-watch of training camp. Meanwhile, Howard is pressing for a role at wide receiver alongside Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, Penn State's newly minted collge football "freak."

Significantly, Campbell said this recently about Goodman, which sounded like a clear nudge to the offensive lineman.

"We're really excited about Malachi and trust he's going to be really an elite player," Campbell said. "How fast is up to him."

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman warms up before a game vs. the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman is the only 5-star recruit on Penn State's roster, a 2025 signee who did not play last season. He was the No. 1 left tackle during spring drills and appeared to have the inside track on the starting role.

However, Campbell has noted two other competitors for the job: redshirt sophomore Garrett Sexton and redshirt freshman Owen Aliciene. Sexton played largely on special teams last year and has gained nearly 20 pounds since spring. Aliciene saw action early in the 2025 season. Both are pressing Goodman for the job, and Campbell wants to see more consistency from Goodman.

"I think we all can get caught up in the flash and the sizzle, but can you do it every day?" Campbell said recently. "Can you show up every day, be the guy that consistently shows up and separates yourself from the pack? He's going to be in a really great race."

Campbell called Goodman an "impressive human being" with plenty of talent. It's a matter of harnessing it every day.

"There's no question that Malachi has elite traits in every shape and form," Campbell said. "Anytime you have a young player that has elite traits, what you're looking for is, can you consistently do your job? Can you consistently show up, especially at the offensive tackle position? Can you consistently be counted on?"

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard is in a similar category. He was Penn State's breakthrough candidate at receiver for the entire 2025 season but never really got the chance. Howard was electric when he did, averaging 19 yards per his seven catches, but didn't get the consistent snaps and targets to prove himself.

This season, a lot of things are trending Howard's way. Receivers coach Kashif Moore sees a big-play threat, and Howard has developed a strong relationship with quarterback Rocco Becht.

"That guy is really special," Becht said. "He did a lot of good things in spring ball, and he's probably going to do a lot of great things at fall camp in the season for us. So hopefully, I can get him over 1,000 yards receiving."

However, Campbell also wants to see Howard perform more consistently during camp.

"When you see a guy like Koby, it's the flashes you saw of what he could do [last season]," Campbell said. "I think what I would say about Koby, his challenge is, and he and I have talked about this, consistency. Can you be the best version of you every day? It's not a matter of, do you have elite

traits? It's having those elite traits show up with great consistency.

"He's had a great summer. I couldn't be prouder of what that guy has done to put himself in a position to have a great camp. But it's going to take a great camp, the ability to prove it week in and

week out as we move forward."

Penn State opens the 2026 season vs. Marshall on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.