Penn State will introduce some fresh talent at the 2022 Blue-White Game, notably a quartet of freshmen quarterbacks and running backs making their Beaver Stadium debuts. The foursome will draw much of the interest at the annual spring game, though fans should keep their eyes peeled for some other players as well.

The Sean Clifford-Mitchell Tinsley connection

Yes, newcomers always draw attention during spring games, but the Lions' offense could build itself around this quarterback-receiver combination next season. Clifford and Tinsley, who transferred from Western Kentucky, are roommates this spring as the program's offensive veterans.

Tinsley played in college football's most prolific offense last season, production that Clifford has worked diligently to capture in Penn State's offense. Perhaps fans won't see much of them Saturday, though the duo should get some work in front of a live audience to continue to refine their timing.

"He's electric," Clifford said of Tinsley. "... He's really going to have a special year."

About the offensive line

This has been one of Franklin's major issues of spring — namely that Penn State has practiced with limited numbers. As a result, the scrimmage format will change to accommodate the fact that Penn State has had trouble putting together two healthy lines this spring.

However, Franklin said that three linemen have taken a full spring's worth of reps: left tackle Olu Fashanu, center Juice Scruggs and right tackle Caedan Wallace. So they've solidified strongholds at their positions.

Fashanu, who started in the Outback Bowl, is definitely a player to watch and could grow into an upgrade at the position over last year. Meanwhile Scruggs, who played guard last season, carries all-conference potential to center.

What to expect from the freshmen on offense?

Running back Nicholas Singleton likely will be the most talked-about player of the Blue-White Game, particularly if he showcases some of the burst that teammates have mentioned. He and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen have made the backfield more competitive for returners Keyvone Lee, Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes.

"Everybody's feeling the heat and the competitive juices, which I think is great," Franklin said.

At quarterback, Franklin said that he gave Clifford a break during the last few practices to get Christian Veilleux, Drew Allar and Beau Pribula more reps. Allar and Pribula, both true freshmen, have taken significant steps during their first round of spring drills, leaving room for competition behind Clifford this summer.

"Drew has an unbelievable arm," safety Ji'Ayir Brown told reporters in State College. "His arm is crazy."

Another freshman to watch

Defensive lineman Zane Durant has generated plenty of conversation among teammates and coaches at a position where Penn State needs impact players. Durant (6-1, 265) enrolled early and quickly began making his presence felt.

"Zane Durant is flashing at a position that’s usually hard to flash at as a freshman as a defensive tackle," Franklin said. "He’s just strong and explosive and he’s got great lateral movement."

"He's just explosive off the ball, generating havoc at the line of scrimmage, getting pushback toward the quarterback and just being an all-around playmaker in the trenches," cornerback Daequan Hardy said.

"He's such a fun, light-hearted guy, and that reflects on the field," Wallace added. "He has a really high motor, he doesn't give up on plays, he's super active, and I feel like that's why he's making an impact so early."

A few more names to know

Linebacker Kobe King: The redshirt freshman is a contender to replace Ellis Brooks inside and join twin brother Kalen in the starting lineup.

Defensive end Nick Tarburton: Franklin loves the returning starter, whom he calls a throwback who would have "fit in the locker room in the '70s."

Receiver Harrison Wallace: The 6-1 redshirt freshman has demonstrated himself to be a speedy downfield threat.

Tight end Tyler Warren: The former quarterback is growing in his role in Penn State's offense.

Safety Zakee Wheatley: Having shifted from cornerback, Wheatley leads the defense in takeaways this spring.

Watch the special teams

Penn State is starting over without three-tool specialist Jordan Stout and with a new special teams coordinator in Stacy Collins, who is nurturing the competition.

Former starter Jake Pinegar and redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak are competing for the top kicking duties, while the Lions' punter might not be on campus yet. Scholarship punter Alex Bacchetta arrives this summer.

Collins also is looking for a punt-returner to replace Jahan Dotson and a gunner to take over for Drew Hartlaub, who was the star of Penn State's Pro Day.

