Penn State Claims Fundraising Record Amid Massive Athletics Changes

Penn State's athletics department says it has generated record donations over the past four years, as the program seeks to keep financial pace with its Power 4 competitors. Athletic Director Pat Kraft said at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago that Penn State has received $353.1 million in donations over a four-year period, almost double its previous record for the same timeframe.

In a follow-up news release, Penn State said that the previous record for philanthropic commitments was $181.8 million for a four-year period. That total of $353.1 million includes at least $135 for the Beaver Stadium renovation, surpassing the initial goal Penn State set when approving the project in 2024.

“This isn't simply a fundraising milestone,” Kraft said in a statement. "It's a reflection of what makes Penn State different. Every gift represents someone who believes in our student-athletes, our coaches, our people and our future. Together, our supporters have created the momentum that allows Penn State not only to compete at the highest level today, but to build one of the strongest and most sustainable athletics programs in the country for decades to come."

According to the news release, Penn State Athletics has received four of its five largest donations, and eight of its biggest 12, over the past four years. Among them was the 15-year, $50 million gift from West Shore Home CEO B.J. Werzyn for the naming rights to the field at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State also has received a $25 million gift for the Beaver Stadium renovation that secured naming rights to the new West Tower. The athletic department said it has secured 27 commitments of at least $1 million over the past four years. That included a record total of 13 during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Much of the most recent philanthropy has been earmarked for the budgeted $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation, which Kraft said is on schedule for a 2027 completion and on budget. Penn State recently announced a $5 million donation that put it over the $135 million goal.

A digital rendering of the renovated West Side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium, scheduled for completion in 2027. | Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State further announced other financial milestones as it seeks to remain competitive against the biggest spenders in college athletics. The athletic department said it has set a record for ticket revenue, which topped $50 million the past two years; grew sponsorship revenue by 66 percent and secured more than $1 billion in guaranteed future revenue.

"College athletics is changing rapidly, but our mission remains the same: provide an extraordinary experience for our student-athletes while pursuing championships with integrity," Kraft said in a statement. "Because of our supporters, Penn State is exceptionally well positioned to lead through this new era. On behalf of everyone in Penn State Athletics, thank you. Your generosity, your passion and your belief in Penn State are the reason our future has never been brighter.”

Finding more revenue

How much money Penn State athletics made (or lost) on each varsity sport this past fiscal year. pic.twitter.com/dBOV80MO6j — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) July 29, 2026

Penn State's $254 million athletic budget ranks among the top 10 nationally but still has room to grow. As Zach Seyko of the "Locked On Nittany Lions" podcast showed in a recent chart, just two Penn State teams were revenue positive during the 2024-25 fiscal year: football and men's basketball. That comes from the massive television contracts both sports negotiated through their conferences and postseason tournaments.

At Big Ten Media Days, Kraft said the athletic department will continue to pursue spondorships and donations. The athletic department recently became part of a deal with a company that sells fan tokens, which are a form of cryptocurrency. Kraft also is actively pursuing a sponsorship deal for jersey patches on Penn State athletics uniforms.

"We have to continue to find other ways to generate revenue at a high clip," Kraft said in Chicago. "We are blessed to be a self-sustaining department. We are blessed to be at the high end. But the minute you take your eye off the ball and you take a step back, that's when you lose footing. And the expenses are not going down.

"I have 31 mouths [varsity teams] to feed, and, oh by the way, the majority of them can win national championships. So we have to continue to accelerate our our revenue growth. We have to focus on our [profit and loss]. That is always a constant, and it's more than ever before."

Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft arrives with the men's hockey team for a game vs. Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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