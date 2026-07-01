Penn State Says it Has Guaranteed More Than $1 Billion in Future Athletics Revenue

Penn State has developed new business and marketing partnerships generating more than $1 billion in future athletics revenue, according to Athletic Director Pat Kraft. It also has one of the largest debt services in college athletics, the product of an ongoing $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium.

In a letter to Penn State fans recapping the 2025-26 athletics season, Kraft said that Penn State saw record attendance, fundraising and ticket sales during the year. Penn State generated record revenue during the 2024-25 fiscal year, topping $250 million in gross athletics revenue for the first time in school history. Figures for the 2025-26 fiscal year will be available early next year.

Penn State also spent more than $250 million for the first time, largely due to increasing NIL payments and the Beaver Stadium renovation. Penn State reported total athletics-related debt of $534.6 million, one of the nation's highest athletics deficits.

Still, Kraft in his letter painted a positive outlook of Penn State's total athletics health.

"Together, we’ve built one of the strongest financial foundations in college athletics, securing more than $1 billion in guaranteed future revenue while dramatically increasing philanthropic support for our student-athletes and programs," Kraft wrote. "Those aren’t simply milestones. They’re investments in championships. They’re investments in people. And they’re investments in the future of Penn State Athletics."

One chapter closes, another begins. Here's to what's next.#WeAre | A letter from Pat Kraft: https://t.co/z3QVD7RGGU pic.twitter.com/WV2rcLiSvi — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 30, 2026

Kraft's letter marked not only the begininng of Penn State's 2026-27 athletics year and budget but also his fifth year in charge of the department. Kraft has made sweeping changes during his Penn State term, including the new 10-year apparrel deal with adidas that took effect July 1.

Kraft said the deal, whose total value could reach $300 million over its lifespan, would set an "industry standard" in college athletics. Penn State on Wednesday unveiled its new adidas football uniforms and opened a campus pop-up shop featuring adidas merchandise.

Kraft has conducted a significant overhaul of Penn State's athletics department since becoming athletic director in 2022. He negotiated a 15-year, $50 million deal for the naming rights to the field at Beaver Stadium and signed contracts with a new media rights partner and a new ticketing partner, among many others. The adidas deal represents Kraft's most consequential change.

Penn State also reached a milestone in the Beaver Stadium construction, holding a "topping out" ceremony in June that placed the last beam atop the new West Tower. When complete, the tower will reach a peak of 195 feet.

"Every day, the future of West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium becomes more visible," Kraft wrote in the letter. "After more than 750,000 labor hours, thousands of tons of steel and the topping out of the final beam this June, we’re creating a game day experience worthy of the greatest fans in college sports.

'Expanded concourses, modern amenities, upgraded premium spaces, enhanced technology and improved accessibility will ensure Beaver Stadium remains one of the most iconic and intimidating venues in America for decades to come."

Built for the loudest crowd in college football. 🔊



The new west side is on the way, and we already know the atmosphere is going to be next level.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/liDjE6PpJ3 — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) June 30, 2026

Penn State also opened its new Jeffrey Field soccer complex last year as well as the bubble training facility that relieves scheduling pressure on Holuba Hall, which multiple programs shared with Penn State football.

"These investments aren’t simply about buildings," Kraft wrote. "They’re about creating an environment where the best coaches want to coach, the best student-athletes want to compete and where every member of our department has the resources to pursue excellence. They reflect

our belief that when you invest in people, extraordinary things happen."

On the field, Penn State finished 23rd in the Learfield Directors' Cup, the annual all-sports award of college athletics. Having publicly suggested Penn State could win four NCAA titles last season, Kraft setteld for one: the fifth straight NCAA team title for Penn State wrestling.

"As proud as we are of what we’ve accomplished together, we’re even more excited about what’s ahead," Kraft wrote. "The future of college athletics is being written today, and Penn State intends to help write it. We have extraordinary student-athletes. Outstanding coaches. Incredible staff. Unmatched facilities. And the greatest fans in college athletics.

"Most importantly, we have a community that believes in something bigger than itself. Thank you for believing in our vision. Thank you for believing in our student-athletes. And thank you for believing in Penn State. The momentum is real. The future is bright. And we’re just getting started."

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