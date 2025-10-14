Penn State Deals With Another Emotional Toll: Losing Drew Allar
Penn State center Nick Dawkins watched his quarterback leave the Beaver Stadium field for the last time on a cart. Dawkins didn't want that to be Drew Allar's last memory of his career.
"I just want to remind him of how many games have you won for this team, for this program, [despite] how much flak and criticism have you taken," Dawkins said. "You've done so much for this school, for myself, for this team, and just to take ownership of it. Because you've done and accomplished a lot of things that I don't think many other people would be able to even fathom."
The season-ending injury that Allar sustained last Saturday in the Nittany Lions' 22-21 loss to Northwestern got lost after Penn State fired head coach James Franklin. But two Penn State careers ended that night at Beaver Stadium.
Allar and Franklin have been intertwined for nearly five years. When Allar committed to Penn State in March 2021, he had a 4-star recruiting profile, and Franklin was looking for the quarterback to bring him a title. When he enrolled, Allar was the nation's top-ranked quarterback prospect, and Franklin seemed to have his quarterback of the future.
Franklin and Allar took their steps together incrementally, through Allar winning the backup role in 2022 to winning the starting job in 2023 to nearly winning the CFP semifinal game vs. Notre Dame last season. Allar said Franklin was a "big reason" why he returned for his senior year.
"I'm excited to go out there and play another game for him, because there’s no other coach I’d rather be going out there for on Saturday," Allar said before the Northwestern game in his last Penn State interview.
'He puts up with a lot of crap'
Allar sustained a lower-leg injury on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter of Penn State's loss to Northwestern. He got up from the turf after several minutes and gingerly walked a few steps under his own power before being helped to the sideline. Allar immediately went to the injury tent and then to the locker room. He seemed to know that his season was over.
Allar finished his Penn State career ranked first in completion percentage (63.1 percent) and interception rate (1.3 percent), third in touchdown passes (61) and fourth in completions (620) and passing yards (7,402). But that's not how the program will remember him.
Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft's voice quivered as he talked about Allar, particularly as he reflected on some of the fan reaction the quarterback has received. In addition to Franklin, Allar heard boos during the three-game losing streak, notably after the end-zone interception he threw in the first quarter against Northwestern.
"It's hard for me not to get emotional about that," Kraft said. "He's just an amazing kid. I mean, I don't know what else to say. He's been through a lot and he is that. He's a kid, ... and anyone who ever doubts that young man's commitment to Penn State and Penn State football, you don't know what the hell you're talking about.
"Sorry, I can't believe I'm getting this emotional. Drew is one hell of a young man. He puts up with a lot of crap. And I get it, the NIL era. He's still a kid. There is not a negative word that comes up when I think of Drew."
'He's going to be an incredible pro football player'
Dawkins said he heard some booing as Allar was being carted off the field, which he doesn't want to be Allar's last memory of playing for Penn State.
"He's taken Penn State to the first college football playoff, within one drive of going to a national championship," Dawkins said. "He's won a lot of games for Penn State. He's brought energy and spark to the program."
Kraft got to know Allar off the field over the past three years, saying his impact on Penn State is "so much bigger than touchdowns." Kraft specifically pointed to the fact that Allar returned to his Penn State for his senior year after receiving a first-round grade in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"To see it end that way, you never want that," Kraft said. "No matter the outcome of the games I want every one of our athletes to finish everything they start, in life and in games. He's doing to be an incredible pro football players and ambassador for this program. And I've got to be honest, the fact that he stuck with us is pretty awesome. I tell all our kids all the time, I will have their back every second of the day and I will never stop doing that.
"He's faced a lot of adversity here. I love the kid. I love him. He'll be great for us. Right now he's going to be great for [new starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer]. He works hard, smart football player. He has an incredibly bright future playing ball at the highest level. Yeah, that's my take on Drew."