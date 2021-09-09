Penn State Dedicates 'Chair of Honor' at Beaver Stadium

The seat, which will remain empty for all Beaver Stadium events, honors POW/MIA service members.

Penn State is dedicating a seat at Beaver Stadium to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces but did not return home and will unveil it on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Chair of Honor, dedicated to POW/MIA service members, will remain empty "to serve as a reminder that we must spare no effort when there are prisoners of war to return them home and to fully account for those missing in action," according to a Penn State news release. Penn State's Beaver Stadium, with a capacity of 106,572, becomes the nation's largest stadium with a Chair of Honor, Athletics Director Sandy Barbour said.

Penn State hosts Ball State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in its first home game with fans since November 2019.

"The installation of this seat was a collaborative effort involving students, POW/MIA families, veterans, Intercollegiate Athletics, World Campus, and Penn State faculty and staff," Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. "I’m very grateful for everyone’s hard work and persistence, because this seat will serve as a powerful symbol of our duty to bring home our nation’s POW/MIA service members."

Penn State's annual Seats for Servicemembers game is scheduled for Nov. 20 against Rutgers. The program provides complimentary tickets to active and retired service members.

