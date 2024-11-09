Penn State Defensive Lineman No Longer With the Team
Penn State football player Hakeem Beamon, a sixth-year senior and former starter on the defensive line, no longer is with the program. A team spokesperson confirmed the defensive lineman's departure, and Beamon's name is not listed on Penn State's online roster. Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated first reported the news Friday.
Beamon, who graduated in August with a degree in rehabilitation & human services, returned for a sixth season after starting 18 games during his career. He made 12 starts as a redshirt junior and six last season on the defensive line. Beamon played in every game this season but had not started, and his playing time reduced as the season progressed. Beamon played a season-low seven snaps against Ohio State and reached 20 snaps just once, against UCLA, during Big Ten play.
Beamon, who had 40 career tackles, made three this season, including 1.5 for losses. He carried the American flag onto the field before Penn State's game against Kent State on Sept. 21, when the Nittany Lions observed Military Appreciation Day. Beamon presented the flag to his mother Felecia, a former U.S. Army Signal Corps Officer.
No. 6 Penn State hosts Washington on Saturday for the annual White Out game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. The game will be streamed on Peacock.
