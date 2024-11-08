Penn State Vs. Washington: Story Lines, Preview, Predictions
After the "Stripe Out" game against UCLA, a "Helmet Stripe" vs. Ohio State and the unofficial White Out against Illinois, Penn State will host its annually branded "White Out" against Washington on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Yet this game felt bigger a week ago, when the Nittany Lions were the nation's unbeaten, third-ranked team and about to face then-No. 4 Ohio State.
Though the White Out's brightness might have dulled after a 20-13 loss to Ohio State, the game itself still might be the most important of Penn State's regular season to this point. The Nittany Lions enter Saturday night's game (on Peacock, remember) at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. That ranking, boosted by some fondness from the CFP committee, could carry Penn State into a first-round home game in the 12-team playoff field. But Penn State has to win four games before that, beginning Saturday night against the Huskies.
Penn State (7-1) Vs. Washington (5-4)
- When: 8 p.m. ET Saturday
- Where: Beaver Stadium
- Streaming: Peacock
- Betting Line: Penn State is 13.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings
- Series History: Penn State leads 3-0
- Last Meeting: Penn State 35-28 in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl
RELATED: Why is the "White Out" on Peacock?
The Story Line
Penn State pivots to the back end of it schedule, entering playoff mode at the same time. The Nittany Lions can't afford another loss to feel comfortable about making the playoff field. An 11-1 record most likely secures a first-round home game, considering the CFP committee's initial impression of the Nittany Lions: good loss to Ohio State, good wins over West Virginia, Illinois and USC, strong offense, Tyler Warren. The committee likes all of that.
However, the framing might change with a second loss, especially to an unranked team at home in favorable conditions. Penn State doesn't have a top-25 win, can't obtain one during the rest of the regular season and is unlikely to play in the Big Ten championship game. Therefore, the team's most direct path to the playoff is to finish the regular season 11-1. Otherwise, prepare to wait on the bubble.
Which is what makes this game so intriguing. Penn State coach James Franklin praised Washington this week for making inroads under first-year head coach Jeff Fisch. The Huskies visit Penn State after beating USC 26-21 at home. They have a coaching staff stocked with NFL experience: Fisch has coached with eight NFL teams, including the New England Patriots as their quarterbacks coach. The Huskies also have some intriguing talent, notably a stingy secondary that has impressed Drew Allar, and a big-play running back in Jonah Coleman.
However, Washington is winless in three Big Ten road games, gave up 40 points to Iowa and hasn't score more than 18 points in a conference road game this season. This game represents favorable terms for Penn State at just the right time, as long as the team remains present.
"Everybody is taking ownership and everybody wants the next opportunity," Franklin said. "The next opportunity comes in Washington, and the more opportunities we handle like that, then we still have a chance to do the things we talked about in the beginning of the season and what our fans want so badly and what the lettermen want and alumni want so badly and what that fan was yelling at me walking off the field [after the Ohio State game] wants so badly.
RELATED: Yes, Penn State has been great. But is that good enough?
Penn State Players to Watch
Tre Wallace: The Nittany Lions' receivers struggled to get open against Ohio State, and Washington's pass defense statistically is better. The Huskies have the conference's lowest opposing passer rating, completion percentage and yards-per-attempt. This will be a test-case for the receivers, particularly Wallace, who need to contribute more to the offense.
Kaytron Allen: Ohio State shuttered the running back, holding him to 27 yards on 11 carries and just two on the final offensive series. Allen has been good this season, though last week was difficult personally. A bounceback would help restore his confidence.
Dani Dennis-Sutton: The defensive end played just five snaps, largely on third down, against Ohio State as he worked back from an injury. A healthy Dennis-Sutton serves as a strong companion to Abdul Carter off the edge.
Washington Players to Watch
Jonah Coleman: The 5-9, 230-pound, 229-pound running back is the centerpiece of Washington's offense. He averages 6.3 yards per attempt, has 32 carries of 10+ yards (fourth nationally) and 39 scrimmage plays of 10+ (sixth nationally).
Denzel Boston: The 6-4 receiver brings matchup advantages with his size and hands; Boston leads the Big Ten with nine touchdown catches and averages 12.9 yards per catch. Watch for Boston on punt returns as well.
Carson Bruener: Franklin singled out Washington's standout linebacker for the amount of ground he covers. Bruener leads the Huskies in tackles (67) and interceptions (three of the team's eight) and has broken up five passes.
The Predictions
Mark Wogenrich: Franklin's record after the season's first loss used to be a meme. It really centers on 2017, when the Nittany Lions lost to Michigan State on the road after Ohio State, and 2018, when the Nittany Lions lost to Michigan State at home after Ohio State. There's also 2021, when the Nittany Lions lost to Illinois after Iowa and before Ohio State. But the past two seasons, Penn State has won twice after its first loss to untangle that knot. Outlier performances can happen, particularly if the Nittany Lions bring any Buckeye residue to Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Which they probably will for a while before taking control in the second half. Penn State 31, Washington 17
Daniel Mader: With the deflating loss last week, this matchup is significant for Penn State to prove its still the talented team that started out 7-0 — and the White Out only amplifies that. Washington owns one of the best secondaries in the country, so Drew Allar’s connection with his wide receivers will need to improve from the Ohio State matchup. However, I think where the Nittany Lions find the most success in this matchup is with their ground game. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen haven’t been running quite the same in recent weeks, but this is a nice bounce-back opportunity against a Huskies team allowing 150.8 rushing yards per game. I think Penn State pulls away in the middle quarters for its eighth win of the season. Penn State 21, Washington 10
More Penn State Football
Penn State says it's "very dialed in" on the Huskies
Penn State injury updates ahead of the Washington game
Drew Allar reflects on the passing game and Ohio State
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.