Two Key Defensive Linemen Return for Penn State

'We're depending on them,' James Franklin says of Adisa Isaac and Hakeem Beamon, who did not play last season.

Penn State hopes to return three key defensive linemen this season, a process that begins with spring practice. Two of those linemen did not play in 2021, while the other sustained a season-ending injury midway through the year. Should they all return healthy and in top form, the Lions' defensive line could be among the most formidable in the Big Ten.

Before spring drills began Monday, Penn State coach James Franklin said he expects linemen Adisa Isaac and Hakeem Beamon to be impact players this season. Isaac sustained a preseason injury in 2021 and did not play, while Beamon did not play for undisclosed team reasons.

In addition, starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher continues his rehab from a season-ending injury he sustained against Iowa. Though Mustipher won't practice this spring, the team hopes he will be ready to start the season.

"Both of those guys are super-talented," Franklin said of Isaac and Beamon. "They could have a huge impact for us on the defensive side of the ball, and we're depending on them. Hopefully, they continue heading in the right direction, both physically and in other areas. But I'm proud of them, and I think this spring is going to be really important for them."

Penn State projected Isaac (6-4, 244 pounds) to be a starting end in 2021 before his injury. The loss was measurable: Isaac, a redshirt junior, played in 20 games his first two seasons and would have been a force opposite All-Big Ten end Arnold Ebiketie.

"I think everybody in this room was really excited about Adiss Isaac and what he was going to do last year," Franklin said Monday prior to the team's first practice. "That was a significant loss for different reasons from a physical perspective. So having him back this year, we're approaching this thing slow and conservative to make sure that he's ready to go.

"We anticipate him being able to do a lot this spring. I wouldn't say 100 percent but close to it. So that will be really important for us because I think Adisa has a chance to be an impact player for us, and I think he's got a very, very bright future and long future."

Beamon, also a redshirt junior, played in eight games in 2020, making 1.5 tackles for loss. He was among the team's top-testing defensive linemen during 2021 winter workouts, posting the best vertical jump (10-1), triple broad jump (32-8) and pro-agility score (4.44).

Franklin has not discussed Beamon's absence last year but said Monday that the defensive tackle has matured.

"We've seen tremendous things from Hakeem," Franklin said. "I'mproud of Hakeem. He's really growing up and maturing. I try to hug him and love on him as much as I possibly can, but it's also one of those fine lines, too, because I want to make sure that Hakeem stays on the trajectory that he's on right now."

New strength coach Chuck Losey recently praised Mustipher, who is five months post-injury, for his dedication to rehab. Mustipher chose to return for his extra season of eligibility and, when healthy, is among the Big Ten's best tackles.

"Over the past seven weeks [of winter workouts], he's probably brought the most value," Losey said recently. "... We said he needs to be an extension of this coaching staff, and he's taken that seriously."

Penn State concludes spring practice with the April 24 Blue-White Game.

