Highlights From Penn State's First Spring Practice

"This isn't Governor Mifflin anymore!"

Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider warmly welcomed freshman Nicholas Singleton to his first spring practice, gently reminding the Gatorade National Player of the Year how to clutch the football during a ball-security drill.

Penn State's highly ranked group of freshmen enrollees started over Monday as they began practice on a bright day in State College. Singleton noted at last week's Maxwell Football Club Gala just how much he was looking forward to spring drills, which Penn State will conclude with the April 24 Blue-White Game. Seider made sure Singleton started properly.

Singleton, the record-setting back from Governor Mifflin, is among a large contingent of early enrollees from the Lions' sixth-ranked recruiting class. Among them are fellow back Kaytron Allen, quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula and receiver Kaden Saunders. At several points during Monday's media window, Allar handed off to Singleton, offering the first view of what could be the future of Penn State's offense.

That offense remains a central point of emphasis this spring following a season in which the Lions ranked 90th nationally in scoring. But before practice Monday, Franklin sought to pause fan expectations that any of the freshmen could make a substantial impact on offense — at least until he sees them in action.

"Right now, for me to say they're going to get reps with the ones before practice one, I'm unsure. We'll just see how it goes," Franklin said, referring specifically to the freshman running backs. "But they'll have some opportunities in live work to rotate in there, and we'll see how it plays out as the spring goes on. But we're excited about that group."

The clip above includes quarterbacks and running backs, with Seider running the ball-control drill at the end. Singleton is No. 10 and Allen is No. 13, Also, note the curious numbering convention at quarterback this spring.

Christian Veilleux, who wore No. 9 last season, retained it this season. Yet Pribula also is wearing No. 9, just for the spring. So no confusion for the coaches there.

In the first quarterback drill, the order is Sean Clifford (14), Veilleux, Allar (15) and Pribula. Allar, as an aside, is listed at 6-5, 229 pounds on Penn State's roster.

