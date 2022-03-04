Freshmen Making Quick Impact at Penn State

Penn State this winter turned the reins of its strength and conditioning program to Chuck Losey, who spent the last 11 years working with (and being mentored by) the renowned Dwight Galt. Losey brings an ethos much like Galt to the position, one that he nurtured and developed with Galt at Penn State and Vanderbilt.

"We’ve always aligned from Day 1," Losey told reporters in State College on Thursday. "That's kind of why we were a really good match from Day 1 at Vanderbilt. We've always believed in movement is the key to your team. You can be as big and strong as you want to be on the squat rack, but if you don’t have players who can get out there and move on Saturdays, and then do it over and over and sustain it, you don’t have much of a shot."



Losey met with the media as Penn State concluded its winter training, providing updates on some key newcomers and veterans. Following spring break, scheduled for March 7-11, the Lions return to begin spring football practice March 21. Before getting there, Losey pointed to a few players who might be worth watching.

The freshmen are impressing Courtesy Gatorade Player of the Year Nine true freshmen enrolled early, including running back Nicholas Singleton and quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula. All three have drawn Losey's attention, as has defensive tackle Zane Durant. "They've been really good," Losey said of the group. "This is obviously a tough transition period for them, coming from high school, coming in early, being midyears. All of them have been great. A couple guys who have really stood out are Nicholas Singleton and Zane Durant. They've done some really good things since being on campus." Of the quarterbacks, Losey said that Pribula has proven himself to be a dynamic athlete, while Allar has a "quiet confidence." "I think you guys are going to find [Pribula] is a gritty, gritty young man," Losey said. "He’s a very good athlete, he’s a dynamic athlete. I'm really pleased with everything he's doing. Drew is the same way. Drew has got a quiet confidence about himself so far. I'm really happy with both of them. Drew is not quite as advanced from a training standpoint as Beau Pribula, but he's getting there, and I love the progress that he's making." Three defensive linemen are making progress Jeff Hanisch/USA Today Sports Defensive linemen Adisa Isaac, Hakeem Beamon and PJ Mustipher all made gains this winter, and Losey said he expects to see Isaac and Beamon during spring drills. Neither Isaac nor Beamon played last season, and their returns are crucial for a re-developing defensive line. "They’re exactly where they need to be right now," Losey said. "Adisa has done an outstanding job of attacking his rehab, so he’s on schedule, and we feel really good about him. And then Hakeem Beamon, same thing. He's exactly where he left off from a physical standpoint."

Mustipher, who sustained a season-ending injury against Iowa, is conducting a modified rehab plan but has returned again as one of the team's most dependable leaders.

"Over the past seven weeks, he's probably brought the most value," Losey said. "... We said he needs to be an extension of this coaching staff, and he's taken that seriously." Players to watch Matthew O'Haren/USA Today Sports Losey identified several Lions who have made strides this winter. Keep a watchful eye on these four this spring.

Defensive end Zuriah Fisher: "He's shown outstanding growth, physically, mentally and emotionally."

Safety Jaylen Reed: Losey paired the sophomore with senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown this winter, a strategic move that has "paid dividends."

Offensive lineman Caedan Wallace: The starting right tackle has turned a corner. "We obviously expect big things from Caedan, but I've definitely seen a gearshift in him. He's notched his game up, especially when it comes to intent — working with intent and being very intentional with his movements." Receiver Mitchell Tinsley: Head coach James Franklin already has raved about the transfer receiver. Losey echoed Franklin's praise. "He’s exactly where you would expect a transfer to be. ... I'm really happy with him. He's shown really good leadership, really good maturity, what you would expect from a grad transfer."

