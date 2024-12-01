Penn State Feels 'Confident' Heading to Big Ten Title Game Vs. Oregon
As Penn State safety Jaylen Reed warmed up on a cold day in Beaver Stadium, he looked at his phone and saw that Michigan had kicked a late field goal, leading to one of college football’s biggest upsets of the season: Michigan 13, No. 2 Ohio State 10.
"So I knew we had to handle our business to get to where we want to go," Reed said.
After the Buckeyes’ blunder, Penn State’s matchup against Maryland took on a much different tone. The Nittany Lions controlled their destiny and were a win away from going to the Big Ten championship game against No. 1 Oregon. Coach James Franklin said Penn State was supposed to have Sunday off from practice. But after their 44-7 win over the Terrapins, the Nittany Lions (11-1) went right back to work.
“I had plans. I think I was going to New York,” Reed said after the game. “That’s over now.”
Most Penn State players said that they weren’t aware of what happened in Columbus until after the game, when Beaver Stadium's scoreboards lit up with the news. Michigan’s win wasn’t announced during the game, which tight end Tyler Warren said ultimately was a good idea to keep players focused solely on beating Maryland.
“We kind of have a way of how we carry ourselves in the locker room. Guys aren’t on phones or anything like that,” Warren said. “We knew we had a job to focus on, and I don’t think people were really worried about that in that moment.”
Still, Franklin acknowledged that the Michigan-Ohio State score circulated around the sideline. The last time Penn State needed a win to reach the 2016 Big Ten title game, it trailed Michigan State 12-10 at halftime before scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half. This time, the Nittany Lions trailed 7-3 after the first quarter before scoring four touchdowns in the second to take control.
"We knew, but I didn’t say anything to the team," Franklin said after the game. " I did the opposite. I said, “Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, Maryland, because I think a lot of the guys were aware of it, and I was trying to keep us focused. That may be why the game started out the way it did."
Clinching a trip to Indianapolis was particularly emotional for the program’s seniors, who were honored ahead of Saturday’s game. Defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said opportunities like these led him to return to Penn State for his sixth year of eligibility.
“It’s a huge feeling of excitement that’s overwhelming right now,” J-Thomas said. “I don’t even know how to put it into words.”
After losing to Ohio State at home earlier in the season, Penn State appeared to write a similar narrative this season as a very good team whose big-game shortcomings prevented it from competing for hardware. But now, the Nittany Lions get chances for redemption, to earn a first-round playoff bye and to assert themselves as one of the best teams in the nation.
“We know we've worked all season for this, and nothing really gets handed to you, so I think we're confident,” said linebacker Tony Rojas, who had an interception against the Terrapins.
It will be Penn State’s first Big Ten championship game appearance since 2016, when the Nittany Lions rallied to defeat Wisconsin 38-31 for the program’s first conference title under Franklin. Earning a second Big Ten championship will be an even tougher test against Oregon, the nation’s only unbeaten team.
Oregon is coming off a 49-21 win over Washington and, save for a close call against Wisconsin, largely has dominated its schedule over the past six weeks. Now, the Nittany Lions will take a shot at one of the national championship favorites.
“It’s something we’ve worked for since the winter, honestly, something we worked on in the spring, during camp, during the season. And we’re just going to keep going on and we earned it,” defensive end Abdul Carter said.
Reed was pragmatic about the Big Ten title game and what it represents. Asked about the pros and cons of playing in the game, he was reflective.
"If you win the game, you get that bye and can get your body back together," Reed said. "But if you lose, you’ll go straight into the playoffs. But it’s what we asked for and what we signed up for, so we’ll be ready for it."
Penn State opened as a 3.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel. The Nittany Lions aren’t underdogs often, but players feel confident in the team’s chances in Indianapolis and the playoffs.
“I believe that Penn State has the opportunity, has the talent, has the people, has the personnel, et cetera, et cetera, to be the best team in the country and win a national championship,” J-Thomas said. “But it has to happen, and I think this is just the first step.”
More Penn State Football
The Penn State Football report card: Maryland edition
Maryland coach Mike Locksley on Penn State's late touchdown: "I think it was bull----"
What we learned from Penn State's win over Maryland
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson