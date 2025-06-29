Penn State Finishes 16th in 2024-25 Directors Cup Standings
Penn State won two NCAA championships and sent three other teams to their versions of the Final Four, producing a top-20 finish in the Learfield Directors Cup. Penn State finished 16th in the final Directors Cup standings for the 2024-25 academic year with a total of 893 points.
Texas won the Directors Cup title, awarded to the school that compiles the most points across all varsity sports during an academic year. Consider it all-sports competition in college. Texas won two national championships and totaled 1,255.25 points, edging USC (1,253.75) and Stanford (1,251) for its fourth title.
Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten standings behind USC, UCLA (5th), Ohio State (8th) and Michigan (15th). It was Penn State's second top-20 finish in three years and sixth top-25 finish since 2017.
Penn State's winter teams combined to earn 415 points, tops among the three seasonal standings. The Nittany Lions wrestling program, which won its fourth straight NCAA title, scored 100 points. Penn State also got top-10 NCAA finishes from its men's hockey (third), men's gymnastics (fifth) and fencing (seventh) teams to place fourth overall in the winter points standings.
Penn State's fall teams generated 335 points, led by the national champion women's volleyball team, which scored 100 points. The Penn State football team, ranked fifth in the final AP Top 25, scored 75 points, and the women's soccer team generated 73 points.
Penn State entered spring in the top 10 overall of the Directors Cup standings but its spring teams generated just 143 points, lowest among teams in the top 20. Penn State's men's lacrosse team generated more than half of those points by reaching the NCAA semifinals. Penn State's men's volleyball team was the only other spring team to score points, earning 63.
Some highlights from Penn State's athletics season
Penn State women's volleyball won the 2024 national championship, rebounding from a 2-0 set deficit to Nebraska in the NCAA semifinals and defeating Louisville in Louisville in the championship match.
Penn State wrestling won its fourth straight NCAA team title and 12th under Sanderson. The Nittany Lions broke their 2024 tournament scoring record and became just the second team in NCAA history with 10 All-Americans.
Penn State football reached the Big Ten title game, advance to the College Football Playoff for the first time and won two games to reach the semifinal. The Nittany Lions won 13 games for the first time in program history.
Penn State women's soccer made the NCAA quarterfinals for the second straight year and the Round of 16 for the eighth straight season.
Penn State men's gymnastics won its first Big Ten regular-season title and finished fifth at the NCAA championships.
Penn State men's hockey rebounded from an 0-9 start in the Big Ten to make the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time in program history.
Penn State women's hockey won a school-record 31 games and its third straight AHA title.
Penn State men's lacrosse reached the NCAA semifinals for the second time in three years.
