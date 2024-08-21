Penn State Finishes Camp 'in a Good Place,' James Franklin Says
Penn State closed preseason training camp Tuesday having taken "significant steps" forward, head coach James Franklin said, and now begins game prep for its season opener at West Virginia. A crucial point Franklin made Tuesday after practice referred to the Nittany Lions' offensive progress of late.
"There comes a point where you just need to play somebody," Franklin told reporters after practice in State College. "You see good things on tape you, have some concerns and areas you need to work on, but it's hard to really judge until you play somebody else. In terms of where we’re at and in terms of improvement, I’m comfortable with where we're at. There's areas we've taken significant steps in. It's much more competitive between the offense and the defense. ... I think we're in a good place."
More Penn State football updates as the eighth-ranked Nittany Lions ready to visit West Virginia on Aug. 31.
Drew Allar earns "total respect within the program"
Allar, Penn State's second-year starting quarterback, was voted a team captain for the first time. Franklin said that Allar earned the title.
"He's really done everything right," Franklin said of Allar. "He's always been a really good preparation guy. Him and Beau [Pribula] are really good like that. It's not like it's one thing [Allar has improved on]. When you keep punching the clock and keep doing the right things, you get better and you gain confidence, you gain experience and the game starts to slow down.
"Drew lost 10 pounds, he's running better, moving better. It's the total development in every area: the way he works, the way he prepares and the way he trains. And he was voted by his peers as well as all the coaches and the staff as a captain because of how we all see how he handles his business. Total respect within the program."
The offense makes inroads
Last week Franklin said that Penn State's offensive performance in a few scrimmages wasn't "as clean as you'd like it to be." This week, Franklin referenced the offense's improved consistency in scrimmage work. He also once again praised the progress of receivers Trey Wallace and Liam Clifford, who have separated themselves atop the depth chart, while also praising Julian Fleming and Omari Evans.
A unique move on the offensive line
Redshirt freshman J'ven Williams spent last season as an understudy to left tackle Olu Fashanu. The two roomed together on road trips, as Williams sought to train alongside the All-American and ultimately replace him. Now, Williams is cross-training at another position. Williams (6-5, 306 pounds) has been playing guard during camp, a move designed to broaden his perspective.
"We try to create as much position flexibility with the offensive line as we possibly can to be able to solve problems and also look at guys at different spots," Franklin said. "... With J'ven moving to guard, you're not sure how he's going to handle that, but sometimes the lack of space makes him more comfortable."
Such line shifts aren't new. Last year, former guard Anthony Donkoh played tackle for the first time in his career and did so well enough to make the switch permanent. In addition, guard Vega Ioane is taking snaps at center, and guard JB Nelson is working at tackle.
"I think we have more answers inside [on the offensive line], and we want to make sure we have enough answers outside," Franklin said.
Two freshman running backs join the conversation
Penn State seems to be five deep at running back. Beyond Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the Nittany Lions are looking for a No. 3 back. Franklin said that likely will be redshirt freshman Cam Wallace, who has missed some time during camp. However, true freshmen Quinton Martin Jr. and Corey Smith are pressing for playing time as well and likely will earn it.
Martin made his presence known in the Blue-White Game, scoring a pair of touchdowns, while Smith enrolled this summer and was returning from a senior-year high school injury. However, Smith has accelerated his development this summer.
"Corey’s worked his way into that discussion," Franklin said when asked about the No. 3 running back. "Corey's done some really good things. Cam Wallace probably is in the lead, but it's a battle between all three. Both Quinton and Corey will play this year."
What's next for the Nittany Lions?
Penn State begins cutting back practice time and reps after what Franklin called a physical camp. The staff also is conducting its final conversations with players about who will be on the developmental squad, which will scrimmage Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
The Nittany Lions will conduct bonus "No Sweat Thursday" and "Fast Friday" practices and then enter their regular game week Sunday. Franklin said that the team will travel 80 players to West Virginia for the noon kickoff on FOX. Interestingly, the team also is looking a busing the remaining roster to Morgantown on Saturday for the game.
