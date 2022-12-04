Penn State Gets a Rose Bowl Date With Utah

Penn State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Rose Bowl appearance by returning to the classic postseason game in January.

The Rose Bowl announced Sunday that Penn State will play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 109th edition of the oldest operating bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Penn State and Utah will meet for the first time. Penn State (10-2) is playing in its fifth Rose Bowl. Utah (10-3) reached its second consecutive Rose Bowl by defeating USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

In the final edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, Penn State fell three spots to No. 11, behind Kansas State (No. 9) and USC. Utah is ranked eighth.

"I want to thank the Rose Bowl Committee for the invitation to one of college football’s most prestigious and historic bowl games,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. "Playing in the Rose Bowl is truly a special way to close out this season with a team, staff and fan base that has stuck together and trusted the process all year. I look forward to ringing in the New Year in Pasadena with our passionate fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium January 2."

Penn State's Rose Bowl history dates to 1923, when it played in the first game conducted at the current Rose Bowl Stadium. The Lions crossed the country by train to play USC, which won the game 14-3.

Hugo Bedzek, who coached Penn State to that game, will be inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame this year and recognized during the game.

Rose Bowl Ticket Information

Penn State released the following ticket information for the Rose Bowl:

Tickets are on sale for eligible season-ticket holders and Nittany Lions Club members through midnight Dec. 5.

Students can begin buying tickets (2 each maximum) at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Penn State Alumni Association members can begin making online pre-sale requests beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

General-public tickets, if available, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

