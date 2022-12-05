The Penn State Football Roster Tracker

Penn State's football roster will change in December, which is expected and even anticipated. The NCAA Transfer Portal is open, the early signing period begins Dec. 21 and coaches and staff members potentially are looking for scenery changes as well. So it's going to be hectic.

But as coach James Franklin said recently, "It's all of the progress that you can make the other 364 days a year that add up. All those little wins add up all year long to put your team in the best position to be successful consistently on Saturdays."

December is among the most consequential months in roster-building, which makes it such a fascinating time to watch. We're tracking Penn State's roster and staff changes here while also trying to contextualize them.

Keep it here for the latest on Penn State's roster changes.

How Penn State's NIL Collectives Are Confronting the Transfer Portal

Rodney McGraw Enters the Transfer Portal

Defensive tackle Rodney McGraw, a redshirt freshman in 2022, entered his name into the portal. McGraw, who played high school football in Elkhart, Indiana, played in three games, most recently against Minnesota.

What It Means: Penn State elevated other defensive linemen this season, leading McGraw to say "it's in my best interest" to transfer. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Joey Porter Jr. Declares for NFL Draft

Penn State's first-team, all-Big Ten cornerback unsurprisingly will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round pick, according to NFL Draft Bible, and one of the best corners in Penn State history.

What It Means: Porter, who missed two games with appendicitis, will forgo Penn State's bowl game. Here's a question to consider: Does Porter hold more value to Penn State by playing limited bowl snaps or by becoming the program's first defensive back drafted in the first round?

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports

Christian Veilleux to Transfer

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, who hoped to compete for a starting spot this season, will leave Penn State to seek it elsewhere. Veilleux played in three games as the No. 3 quarterback behind Sean Clifford and Drew Allar.

What It Means: The Lions will be young at quarterback next season, with Allar, Beau Pribula and incoming freshman Jaxon Smolik filling the room as its only position players. Recruiting a scholarship quarterback from the portal is probably a luxury, and what quarterback would transfer specifically to be a backup. Penn State could manage with preferred walk-ons. Meanwhile, how about Veilleux reuniting with Brent Pry and offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen at Virginia Tech?

Olu Fashanu Returns to Penn State's Line

Left tackle Olu Fashanu delayed a potentially huge NFL payday to return to Penn State for another season. Fashanu, one of the nation's top-ranked tackles according to Pro Football Focus, was NFL Draft Bible's No. 10 overall prospect of the 2023 draft cycle. He missed the last four games with an injury that likely will sideline him for the bowl game as well.

What It Means: Penn State has an elite-level left tackle protecting its franchise quarterback in Drew Allar. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is mad-sciencing how he can deploy Allar, his backfield and a bunch of young receivers knowing the blind side is secure.

Hunter Nourzad Announces Return

Nourzad became the first Lion to announce his return, doing so before the Penn State-Maryland game in November. Nourzad, who started the last seven games at guard, played through what Franklin called "bumps and bruises" much of the season.

What It Means: Nourzad, a former all-Ivy League lineman at Cornell, is a versatile player who could replace center Juice Scruggs next season, should Scruggs not return. He also will benefit from an offseason in Penn State's strength program.

