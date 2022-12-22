Penn State's Recruiting Class Isn't Finished

Recruiting never stops, and neither does Penn State coach James Franklin. Even on Signing Day, the Lions were offering scholarships to players for the 2023 recruiting class and beyond.

Penn State on Wednesday welcomed 22 players to the 2023 class, which ranks 14th nationally, according to Sports Illustrated. Though Franklin said he's "very, very happy" with the class, he certainly believes it can improve.

We've explored whether Penn State will look for a quarterback in the portal, but Franklin will address other pressing needs first.

Wide Receiver

Penn State loses its top two receivers in Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley. The Rose Bowl will present an opportunity for KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III and Liam Clifford to launch a 2023 campaign to replace them. But the Lions are looking for experience as well from the transfer portal.

Penn State has offered scholarships to multiple receivers in the portal. Among the leading candidates is Kent State's Dante Cephas, who caught 48 passes for 744 yards this season. On Thursday the Lions extended an offer to Troy's Tez Johnson, who caught 56 passes for 863 yards.

"That's a position where I could see us signing a couple more guys just to make sure that we have the competition at that position on a similar scale that we do at tight end and running back," Franklin said. "I think that's going to be important for us moving forward."

Offensive Tackle

The Lions appear well positioned at tackle, with All-Big Ten standout Olu Fashanu returning and freshman Drew Shelton playing well while Fashanu was injured. But coaches never can have too many tackles, since it's the most difficult position to scout and develop.

Further, tackles Caedan Wallace and Bryce Effner have not announced their intentions for next season, so Franklin is looking for experience.

"We'd like to get another offensive lineman if we could, specifically an offensive tackle, or a guy that's like the guys that we signed in this class that have position flexibility," Franklin said. "... Offensive tackles that are still out there, wide receivers that are still out there, we'll be in pursuit."

Defense

The Lions rotate often across their defensive line, which means they're always in the market for production. Three of the Lions' top-producing portal players have been defensive linemen: end Arnold Ebiketie and tackle Derrick Tangelo in 2021 and end Chop Robinson in 2022.

In particular, the Lions would like to find an experienced tackle with PJ Mustipher's size and mobility. Further, Franklin said he's continuing to scout defensive backs, even though the position is stacked with young talent.

"On the defensive side of the ball, we'd like to get a defensive tackle, possibly another defensive end just from a numbers perspective," Franklin said. "And depending on how this thing plays out in the back end as defensive back, we could be in the need for one or two more defensive backs.

"We'll see how this whole thing plays out. But those would be probably needs that I would say that are still out there that we'd like to try to address either through the second signing day with high school prospects or some transfer portal prospects."

PENN STATE FANS: Looking for Rose Bowl tickets? SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

First impressions of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class

Penn State mourns the loss of Franco Harris

James Franklin calls NIL "the wild, wild west"

Will Penn State pursue another quarterback for next season?

Penn State signee Jaxon Smolik is the 'steal' of the 2023 quarterback class, James Franklin says

New NIL partnership says, 'We're about to change history for Penn State football'

The Penn State roster and portal tracker

How Penn State's NIL collectives are confronting the Transfer Portal

Penn State gets a date with Utah in the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.