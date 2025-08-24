Penn State Football 2025 Predictions: On the Brink of a Title
Penn State needs no more introduction or motivation for the 2025 season. College football knows who the Nittany Lions are, and the team is dragging last season's Orange Bowl behind it into a championship-caliber season.
For Penn State football coach James Franklin, Year 12 is it. Not his last chance but certainly his best. Considering that, the staff here at Penn State on SI made our picks for the Nittany Lions top headlines and story lines this season.
1. What's your regular-season record prediction for Penn State?
Mark Wogenrich: James Franklin cherishes consistency, which Penn State has shown the past three years. The Nittany Lions haven't lost a regular-season game to a team other than Ohio State and Michigan since 2021. Consistent yet again, the Nittany Lions go 11-1, losing at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 1. Which is just the beginning.
Amanda Vogt: 11-1. I think, aside from the road game at Ohio State, there’s a chance Penn State might come out of the gate somewhat flat against Oregon. Having a nonconference slate that won’t really test the Nittany Lions might make that first conference game slightly tougher. I’d say there’s a loss for Penn State in either of those games.
Chase Fisher: Penn State will finish the regular season with an 11-1 record, earning a spot in the Big Ten championship. The Nittany Lions’ roster is arguably the most talented in the country and the new addition of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will cement Penn State as a top-three defense nationally. The sole loss will be to Ohio State in Columbus, extending the blue and white’s losing streak against Ohio State to nine.
2. Who is Penn State's 2025 MVP?
Mark Wogenrich: Nicholas Singleton has been on the cusp of national stardom since his freshman season. Though he and Kaytron Allen play the tandem role, this is Singleton's year. He's poised for a 2,000-yard all-purpose season and could lead the Nittany Lions in receptions.
Amanda Vogt: Drew Allar is going to be Penn State’s 2025 MVP. In his third year as the starter, and last with the program, it seems like he’s really developing into a strong leader. I think we’ll see a different Allar than in years past, and he’s going to be a huge difference-maker down the stretch in the playoffs.
Chase Fisher: 2025 is the year Drew Allar is recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, running away as Penn State’s MVP. The addition of assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley to the staff will pay dividends for Allar in big games, and Penn State’s quarterback will flourish in Year 2 under coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Come December, Allar will be in New York City as one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
3. Which Nittany Lion are you looking forward to watching the most?
Mark Wogenrich: Dani Dennis-Sutton asserted himself as one of the best players on the field in the Orange Bowl, even on a defense with Abdul Carter. He is Penn State's next great edge rusher, and coordinator Jim Knowles will deploy him aggressively.
Amanda Vogt: I’m excited to see Trebor Pena and the other transfer wide receivers the most. If Penn State wants to contend for a title, there needs to be more production from the receivers moving forward. James Franklin and the coaching staff keep raving about how Pena has looked through fall camp, so I’m eager to see how that translates to the field.
Chase Fisher: Nicholas Singleton enters Year 4 as one of the best running backs in the country. Singleton’s combination of speed, acceleration and strength makes him a handful in the run game, but he’s also one of the best pass-catching backs nationally. An elite season could boost Singleton’s stock tremendously, and he could find himself as a potential first-round NFL draft pick in 2026.
4. Who is the unknown player who could be a star by season's end?
Mark Wogenrich: Sophomore tight end Luke Reynolds is hardly new, having saved the Minnesota win last year on a fake punt. But Reynolds (6-4, 250 pounds) could be a 50-catch tight end and will draw more than a few comparisons to Tyler Warren. Watch him in the Wildcat, too.
Amanda Vogt: While he's not a complete unknown, he probably isn’t at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Zuriah Fisher missed all of last season with an injury but will be a huge asset to Penn State’s defense. I think many people forget his impact and production from 2023, when he had 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery against Iowa. He’s a player to watch in Jim Knowles’ defense.
Chase Fisher: Shadowed by the talent of A.J. Harris and the hype of Elliot Washington II is cornerback Audavion Collins. The redshirt junior was a rotational defensive back last season, but while everyone is penciling in Washington to start with Harris, Collins could be the starter. Collins has had a strong offseason, receiving constant praise from his coaches, including Knowles, who said, “don’t forget about AC too,” when asked about Harris and Washington during local media day.
5. Will anyone from Penn State be invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony?
Mark Wogenrich: Drew Allar has the best chance if he beats Ohio State. Singleton should be a contender, but Penn State is unlikely to separate him from Kaytron Allen in a Heisman campaign. But at least one should finish in the top 6.
Amanda Vogt: I don’t think so. Tyler Warren had such a crazy season last year to earn him the honor of being nominated, but that’s hard to replicate. I am not sure if we’ll see something like that again.
Chase Fisher: Allar in Year 3 as the starter and Year 2 under Kotelnicki will dominate and earn an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. With familiarity in Kotelnicki’s system and having the best wide receiver core in his tenure, Allar has the ability to cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Though Kotelnicki’s scheme might be run heavy, there will be plenty of chances for Allar to air it out and show the country his talent.
6. Aside from injuries, what could derail Penn State's season?
Mark Wogenrich: The defensive front six (Penn State will play five DBs). Knowles' preseason priority was to figure out how to mitigate that group's inexperience. Oregon, Ohio State, Iowa (watch its quarterback), Indiana and even Nebraska have offenses that could capitalize on these potential deficiences.
Amanda Vogt: The big games. Penn State really needs to prove it can defeat tough regular-season opponents. Fans are antsy to see it happen, and I think a win against Ohio State will make a title feel more attainable. However, if Penn State can’t win those matchups, confidence might start to falter, even if players and coaches don’t admit that outright.
Chase Fisher: If Allar continues to underperform in big games, coach James Franklin and Penn State will be unable to get over the hump and meet the expectations for 2025. While Allar doesn’t need to perform well against most teams due to how stacked the Nittany Lions’ roster is, a bad showing against a top-tier team in the country would make it hard for Penn State to win.
7. Does Penn State take the next step and reach the College Football Playoff title game?
Mark Wogenrich: See you at Hard Rock Stadium. Franklin has built this team for this moment. Penn State beats Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, wins the Rose Bowl (quarterfinal) and Peach Bowl (semifinal) and plays for the CFP trophy Jan. 19.
Amanda Vogt: I think this is the year Penn State can reach the National Championship. The roster now has a lot more experience and maturity, and having Andy Kotelnicki in his second year as OC will be a huge difference-maker.
Chase Fisher: Penn State will change the narrative in 2025, not only making the championship game but also winning it. The roster is stacked — it’s arguably the best in college football. And the addition of Knowles is what will put the Nittany Lions at the top of the mountain, defeating Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium a mere year after a heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.