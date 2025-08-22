First Look: Penn State Football Projected Depth Chart for 2025
Since Penn State no longer releases a weekly football depth chart, we'll fill that gap. The Nittany Lions open the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada, so it's time to project who will be in that lineup.
A few rules and caveats: This depth chart looks at the lineup Penn State will field not only against Nevada but also for the season. The group likely will change through the non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions basically have a three-week training camp extension to solidify their starters and tune the depth chart.
Also, we haven't been privy to the entire preseason injury situation, which also will impact the depth chart. But based on training camp interviews and viewing windows at practice, here's what we think the Nittany Lions' depth chart will look like Aug. 30 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Projected Depth Chart: Offense
Position
First Team
Second Team
Quarterback
Sr. Drew Allar
R. Fr. Ethan Grunkemeyer
Running Back
Sr. Nicholas Singleton Sr. Kaytron Allen
R. Soph. Cam Wallace
Wide Receiver
R. Sr. Kyron Hudson
Fr. Koby Howard
Wide Receiver
6th Yr. Trebor Pena
R. Fr. Tyseer Denmark
Wide Receiver
R. Sr. Liam Clifford
Sr. Devonte Ross
Tight End
Soph. Luke Reynolds
R. Sr. Khalil Dinkins
Left Tackle
Sr. Drew Shelton
R. Soph. J'ven Williams
Left Guard
R. Jr. Vega Ioane
R. Soph. T.J. Shanahan
Center
6th Yr. Nick Dawkins
Soph. Cooper Cousins
Right Guard
R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh
Soph. Cooper Cousins
Right Tackle
R. Sr. Nolan Rucci
R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh
Offensive Depth Chart Notes
- Grunkemeyer should be the established No. 2 quarterback by the Big Ten season, though Penn State will rotate Jaxon Smolik into the mix through the first three games. Grunkemeyer has been the primary No. 2 through camp, though it won't hurt to extend the competition for a month and get both playing time.
- The RB3 spot is delicate. Wallace is returning from a major injury and probably should be deeper on the chart. But Franklin has shown some frustration that no back has stamped himself at the position. The Nittany Lions need a third back to relieve pressure from Singleton and Allen. One needs to emerge in September.
- Penn State will rotate six receivers during September, with Hudson, Pena and Ross getting the bulk of those reps. Hudson and Pena sit atop this depth chart, but watch for Clifford, the fifth-year senior about whom offensive coordinator Andy Kotelncki raved during practice recently. Ross looked sharp in 3-on-3 drills last week, and Howard has been the freshman standout.
- Reynolds and Dinkins will get the bulk of the tight end work, so there's not really a TE1 here. Reynolds, though, is an underrated threat in the pass game. But Andrew Rappleyea has returned from a season-ending injury eager to have the kind of year he planned in 2024.
- The offensive line's left side is set with Shelton and Ioane. Donkoh is the hinge point on the right side. He can, and will, play both spots. If Rucci doesn't start 2025 as well as he finished 2024, Penn State won't hesitate to make a shift. Williams is a nice swing player who can take snaps at tackle and guard. Franklin has mentioned Shanahan, a Texas A&M transfer, several times when discussing the guards.
Penn State Projected Depth Chart: Defense
Position
First Team
Second Team
Defensive End
Sr. Dani Dennis-Sutton
R. Fr. Jaylen Harvey
Defensive Tackle
Sr. Zane Durant
R. Soph. Ty Blanding
Defensive Tackle
6th Yr. Alonzo Ford Jr.
R. Fr. Xavier Gilliam
Defensive End
6th Yr. Zuriah Fisher
Fr. Chaz Coleman
Linebacker
Jr. Tony Rojas
R. Jr. Keon Wylie
Linebacker
R. Sr. Dom DeLuca
Jr. Amare Campbell
Cornerback
Jr. AJ Harris
Fr. Daryus Dixson
Cornerback
Jr. Elliot Washington II
R. Jr. Audavion Collins
Nickel
Jr. Zion Tracy
R. Jr. Kolin Dinkins
Safety
R. Sr. Zakee Wheatley
R. Fr. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
Safety
Jr. King Mack
Soph. Dejuan Lane
Defensive Depth Chart Notes
- The line is unique. Note the experience among the projected starters: two seniors and two sixth-years. But the rest of the group certainly needs three games to get their game legs. Ford might not start the opener, as he's returning from injury, which is why Franklin recently said that Gilliam is competing for a starting spot. And though Coleman is young and raw, he has been one of training camp's top freshman stories.
- Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made a frank assessment about the linebackers recently, saying that he has just three he trusts in Rojas, DeLuca and Campbell. A healthy Rojas is essential to this group. Campbell should play his way into more snaps as the season progresses.
- The secondary could be one of Franklin's best ever, so long as he doesn't have to dip too deep at safety. The cornerbacks are exceptional and could start just about anywhere. Mack and Lane will share the other safety spot until one seizes the job.
Penn State Projected Depth Chart: Special Teams
Position
First Team
Second Team
Kicker
R. Soph. Ryan Barker
Fr. Matthew Parker
Punter
Sr. Riley Thompson
R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu
Kickoff Returns
Sr. Nicholas Singleton
Sr. Kaytron Allen
Punt Returns
Jr. Zion Tracy
Sr. Devonte Ross 6th Yr. Trebor Pena
Special Teams Depth Chart Notes
- Watch that punter spot. Thompson locked the position for the past two seasons, but Franklin noted something in passing a few weeks ago that was interesting. Nwosu, who specializes in kickoffs, has been challenging for the job. He would be the country's most imposing punter at 6-6, 292 pounds.
- The punt-returner role likely will be fluid. Tracy took the job last season, but Ross and Pena have proven their explosiveness at the position. Franklin's recent strategy has been to field a returner who 1) won't fumble and 2) can be slippery after not fumbling. This year might be different, as Franklin wants special teams to be a "differentiator."