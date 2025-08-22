All Penn State

First Look: Penn State Football Projected Depth Chart for 2025

The Nittany Lions bring perhaps their best roster under head coach James Franklin into the 2025 season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State football coach James Franklin leads the Nittany Lions onto the field for the Orange Bowl vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Penn State football coach James Franklin leads the Nittany Lions onto the field for the Orange Bowl vs. the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Since Penn State no longer releases a weekly football depth chart, we'll fill that gap. The Nittany Lions open the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada, so it's time to project who will be in that lineup.

A few rules and caveats: This depth chart looks at the lineup Penn State will field not only against Nevada but also for the season. The group likely will change through the non-conference schedule. The Nittany Lions basically have a three-week training camp extension to solidify their starters and tune the depth chart.

Also, we haven't been privy to the entire preseason injury situation, which also will impact the depth chart. But based on training camp interviews and viewing windows at practice, here's what we think the Nittany Lions' depth chart will look like Aug. 30 at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Projected Depth Chart: Offense

Position

First Team

Second Team

Quarterback

Sr. Drew Allar

R. Fr. Ethan Grunkemeyer

Running Back

Sr. Nicholas Singleton Sr. Kaytron Allen

R. Soph. Cam Wallace

Wide Receiver

R. Sr. Kyron Hudson

Fr. Koby Howard

Wide Receiver

6th Yr. Trebor Pena

R. Fr. Tyseer Denmark

Wide Receiver

R. Sr. Liam Clifford

Sr. Devonte Ross

Tight End

Soph. Luke Reynolds

R. Sr. Khalil Dinkins

Left Tackle

Sr. Drew Shelton

R. Soph. J'ven Williams

Left Guard

R. Jr. Vega Ioane

R. Soph. T.J. Shanahan

Center

6th Yr. Nick Dawkins

Soph. Cooper Cousins

Right Guard

R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh

Soph. Cooper Cousins

Right Tackle

R. Sr. Nolan Rucci

R. Soph. Anthony Donkoh

Offensive Depth Chart Notes

  • Grunkemeyer should be the established No. 2 quarterback by the Big Ten season, though Penn State will rotate Jaxon Smolik into the mix through the first three games. Grunkemeyer has been the primary No. 2 through camp, though it won't hurt to extend the competition for a month and get both playing time.
  • The RB3 spot is delicate. Wallace is returning from a major injury and probably should be deeper on the chart. But Franklin has shown some frustration that no back has stamped himself at the position. The Nittany Lions need a third back to relieve pressure from Singleton and Allen. One needs to emerge in September.
  • Penn State will rotate six receivers during September, with Hudson, Pena and Ross getting the bulk of those reps. Hudson and Pena sit atop this depth chart, but watch for Clifford, the fifth-year senior about whom offensive coordinator Andy Kotelncki raved during practice recently. Ross looked sharp in 3-on-3 drills last week, and Howard has been the freshman standout.
  • Reynolds and Dinkins will get the bulk of the tight end work, so there's not really a TE1 here. Reynolds, though, is an underrated threat in the pass game. But Andrew Rappleyea has returned from a season-ending injury eager to have the kind of year he planned in 2024.
  • The offensive line's left side is set with Shelton and Ioane. Donkoh is the hinge point on the right side. He can, and will, play both spots. If Rucci doesn't start 2025 as well as he finished 2024, Penn State won't hesitate to make a shift. Williams is a nice swing player who can take snaps at tackle and guard. Franklin has mentioned Shanahan, a Texas A&M transfer, several times when discussing the guards.
Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane celebrates with running back Quinton Martin Jr. after a touchdown.
Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane celebrates with running back Quinton Martin Jr. after a touchdown during the 2024 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Penn State Projected Depth Chart: Defense

Position

First Team

Second Team

Defensive End

Sr. Dani Dennis-Sutton

R. Fr. Jaylen Harvey

Defensive Tackle

Sr. Zane Durant

R. Soph. Ty Blanding

Defensive Tackle

6th Yr. Alonzo Ford Jr.

R. Fr. Xavier Gilliam

Defensive End

6th Yr. Zuriah Fisher

Fr. Chaz Coleman

Linebacker

Jr. Tony Rojas

R. Jr. Keon Wylie

Linebacker

R. Sr. Dom DeLuca

Jr. Amare Campbell

Cornerback

Jr. AJ Harris

Fr. Daryus Dixson

Cornerback

Jr. Elliot Washington II

R. Jr. Audavion Collins

Nickel

Jr. Zion Tracy

R. Jr. Kolin Dinkins

Safety

R. Sr. Zakee Wheatley

R. Fr. Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Safety

Jr. King Mack

Soph. Dejuan Lane

Defensive Depth Chart Notes

  • The line is unique. Note the experience among the projected starters: two seniors and two sixth-years. But the rest of the group certainly needs three games to get their game legs. Ford might not start the opener, as he's returning from injury, which is why Franklin recently said that Gilliam is competing for a starting spot. And though Coleman is young and raw, he has been one of training camp's top freshman stories.
  • Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made a frank assessment about the linebackers recently, saying that he has just three he trusts in Rojas, DeLuca and Campbell. A healthy Rojas is essential to this group. Campbell should play his way into more snaps as the season progresses.
  • The secondary could be one of Franklin's best ever, so long as he doesn't have to dip too deep at safety. The cornerbacks are exceptional and could start just about anywhere. Mack and Lane will share the other safety spot until one seizes the job.
Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca returns an interception for touchdown vs. the SMU Mustangs.
Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic DeLuca returns an interception for touchdown vs. the SMU Mustangs in the College Football Playoff. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State Projected Depth Chart: Special Teams

Position

First Team

Second Team

Kicker

R. Soph. Ryan Barker

Fr. Matthew Parker

Punter

Sr. Riley Thompson

R. Sr. Gabriel Nwosu

Kickoff Returns

Sr. Nicholas Singleton

Sr. Kaytron Allen

Punt Returns

Jr. Zion Tracy

Sr. Devonte Ross 6th Yr. Trebor Pena

Special Teams Depth Chart Notes

  • Watch that punter spot. Thompson locked the position for the past two seasons, but Franklin noted something in passing a few weeks ago that was interesting. Nwosu, who specializes in kickoffs, has been challenging for the job. He would be the country's most imposing punter at 6-6, 292 pounds.
  • The punt-returner role likely will be fluid. Tracy took the job last season, but Ross and Pena have proven their explosiveness at the position. Franklin's recent strategy has been to field a returner who 1) won't fumble and 2) can be slippery after not fumbling. This year might be different, as Franklin wants special teams to be a "differentiator."

Published
Mark Wogenrich
MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.

