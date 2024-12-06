Tight End Andrew Olesh Flips From Michigan to Penn State: 'I Just Went With My Heart'
Penn State scored a huge recruiting flip on the eve of the Big Ten Championship Game, as 4-star Pennsylvania tight end Andrew Olesh announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. Olesh had been committed to Michigan since July, but at about 1 a.m. Friday morning he changed his mind.
Olesh announced his decision Friday afternoon at Southern Lehigh High School, ultimately choosing Penn State over Michigan and Oregon, among others, and immediately became the highest-ranked player in Penn State's 2025 class. Olesh is the No. 1 overall player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 tight end nationally. He is the No. 79 player nationally, according to ESPN.
“It was a great process, very stressful at times,” Olesh told Tom Housenick of the Allentown Morning Call. "But it came down to the wire, and I just went with my heart. I felt like at Penn State, I'm the most comfortable with all coaching staff, all the players I've developed relationships with. ... At the end of the day, I felt like coach [James] Franklin, I'm the most comfortable with. And that's really what it comes down to."
At his announcement, Olesh placed five hats on the table before him representing Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Notre Dame. He visited Penn State, Oregon and Notre Dame during a hectic November recruiting rush. Ultimately, Penn State's recent history at tight end, particularly its coaching staff and development, played a significant role in his decision.
Penn State has had four tight ends drafted in Franklin's tenure: Mike Gesicki in 2018, Pat Freiermuth in 2021, Brenton Strange in 2023 and Theo Johnson in 2024. Gesicki, Freiermuth and Strange were second-round picks. Johnson went in the fourth round. Olesh said that he has spoken to Freiermuth and Strange about playing at Penn State.
And this year, Penn State has turned tight end Tyler Warren into one of the nation's best players, the Big Ten tight end of the year who is getting Heisman Trophy buzz. A common denominator has been Ty Howle, who became Penn State's tight ends coach in 2020 and who guided Freiermuth, Strange and Johnson to the NFL. Warren is expected to be a first-round pick in 2025. Penn State also signed last year's top-ranked tight end, Luke Reynolds, who has started three games as a true freshman this season.
"I think it just shows how Penn State has developed great tight ends in the past," Olesh said. "Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and now Tyler Warren is looking at a first-round draft pick. So I think the development is just there, especially from coach Howle. I think he's the best tight ends coach in the country, so you can't really go wrong in that department."
Olesh (6-5, 215 pounds) helped Southern Lehigh to a 12-3 record, the District 11 title and a berth in the PIAA Class 4A semifinals. He set multiple school records, including single-season receptions (75) and yards (1,105) and career receptions (156) and yards (2,354). And he has come a long way since his sophomore year, when he received his first offer from Akron.
Olesh said at his announcement Friday that he received that first offer following a camp at the University of Pittsburgh. He was a receiver then and found the camp lineup crowded with "like 80 receivers in one line." So Olesh switched to the less crowded tight ends group to take reps. He impressed an Akron assistant with his 40-yard dash, broad jump and drill work. Thus began a recruiting process in which Olesh received more than 30 offers, including from Colorado, Missouri, Miami, Texas A&M and Pitt.
Olesh called decommitting from Michigan difficult.
"I mean, I love Michigan, he said. "I love all the coaches and staff there. I just felt like it was right to go to Penn State. ... But honestly, it does hurt deep down, because you make some relationships with all the coaches there, and they're a great program. They're on the uprise. But the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me."
Olesh will enroll at Penn State in January and immediately begin a training program to add size to his 215-pound frame.
"I really need to put on weight and get better at blocking," Olesh said. "I think blocking is my No. 1 thing that I need to get better at, which I think will come with putting on muscle, putting on weight. I think the Ty Howle development is going to get me great at blocking."
