Penn State Football Announces Start Date for 2024 Single-Game Ticket Sales

Single-game tickets for the Nittany Lions' 2024 home football season go on sale May 30.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot and cheerleaders run across the field before the start of a game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot and cheerleaders run across the field before the start of a game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2024 Penn State football season unofficially begins May 30, when single-game tickets go on sale to the general public. Ticket sales open at 10 a.m. Thursday for Penn State's seven home football games this season. Parking passes also will go on sale Thursday.

Single-game tickets are available through Ticketmaster. Penn State opens its home schedule at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 7 against Bowling Green. The home schedule includes a non-conference game against Kent State and Big Ten dates against Illinois, UCLA, Ohio State, Washington and Maryland. Washington will appear at Beaver Stadium for the first time, and UCLA is making its first visit to Penn State since 1967.

More information on Penn State football single-game ticket sales can be found here.

Penn State has more than 94,000 season-ticket holders, which Athletic Director Patrick Kraft called the largest such base in the country. Last season the program fell just shy of setting a single-season attendance record.

Penn State averaged 108,409 fans per game in announced attendance in 2023, ranking second nationally to Michigan and second in school history. The 2023 Penn State football season also marked the best for attendance in coach James Franklin's 10 seasons and ranked second in school history for a seven-game home schedule. In 2007, 762,419 fans attended games at Beaver Stadium for an average of 108,917 per game.

2024 Penn State Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31: at West Virginia
  • Sept. 7: BOWLING GREEN
  • Sept. 14: KENT STATE
  • Sept. 28: ILLINOIS
  • Oct. 5: UCLA
  • Oct. 12: at USC
  • Oct. 26: at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 2: OHIO STATE
  • Nov. 9: WASHINGTON
  • Nov. 16: at Purdue
  • Nov. 23: at Minnesota
  • Nov. 30: MARYLAND

