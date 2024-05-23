Penn State's NIL Collective Now Has an Official Bourbon
Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, announced a new partnership to produce a bourbon benefitting Penn State athletes. Hidden Still Spirits will produce Blue & White Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and a portion of the sales will benefit the sports collective.
Happy Valley United has partnered with more than 20 regional and national companies to produce products and services benefitting Penn State athletes. The collective has signed deals for an official vodka, an official beer and an official sports drink, among others.
Blue $ White Straight Bourbon Whiskey costs $40 and is available at Hidden Still Spirits distilleries in Hershey, Pittsburgh's Strip District and at Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, according to a news release. The product also is available at the Hidden Still Spirits website.
According to the release, the Blue & White Straight Bourbon Whiskey "carries the tradition of distilling in Pennsylvania which started not far from the Hidden Still distillery in 1753. Blue & White Bourbon, a straight bourbon whiskey, is perfect for the 100,000+ fans who descend upon Happy Valley during fall weekends as well as alumni and friends around the world. Sipping on this smooth bourbon straight, or in an Old Fashioned, will bring back great memories and help create new ones, no matter where you cheer on the Nittany Lions. "
“Our roots in central Pennsylvania make us familiar with the passion and excitement Penn State fans display for their teams and university year-round,” Jack Raudenbush, chief operating officer of Hidden Still Spirits, said in the release. "Blue & White Bourbon symbolizes Nittany Nation’s commitment to their school and allows them to easily support and celebrate their student-athletes with every purchase.”
Happy Valley United also is operating "Restore the Roar," a fundraising campaign that seeks to raise $500,000 for player retention and recruiting initiatives. Penn State coach James Franklin recently released a video on social media to discuss the campaign's importance to his football program.
"Our goal is to compete for championships while doing it the right way. But having an elite NIL program is critical to this mission," Franklin said in the video, released on State Media's social channels. "A strong NIL program is a foundational component of building and maintaining an elite roster of players that will ensure our program is competitive in today's college football."
