Penn State Bowl Projections: The New Year's 6 Case Strengthens

Penn State wasn't thrilled with its place in last week's College Football Playoff rankings, which gave it a puzzling New Year's 6 bowl outlook. But that outlook became clearer, and more favorable, after Saturday's college football schedule.

Penn State did its part Saturday to clear things, defeating Michigan State 35-16 to complete a 10-2 regular season. Some other results certainly helped as well, as LSU (No. 5), Clemson (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 9) lost Saturday. Though they'll still have to wait out the conference championship games, the Lions appear to have a stronger path the the NY6 — even the Rose Bowl (we'll explain).

In the meantime, Penn State coach James Franklin will look for the Big Ten to continue "pounding the table" on his team's behalf for the best bowl game possible.

Which bowl game is Penn Stated headed toward this season? Here's the latest breakdown of the Lions' possible bowl destinations.

Cotton Bowl

When: Jan. 2



Where: Arlington, Texas

Matchup: At-large vs. highest-ranked Group of Five opponent

The Situation: This is Penn State's most likely NY6 destination. The Lions' chances improved greatly with losses by LSU, Clemson and Oregon. In fact, the Lions are in a good spot, since they'll likely be No. 8 in this week's CFP rankings. That essentially would assure Penn State an at-large berth in the Cotton Bowl.

If they return to the Cotton Bowl for the second time since 2019, the Lions' opponent would be the winner of next week's Tulane-Central Florida AAC championship game.

Rose Bowl

When: Jan. 2

Where: Pasadena, California

Matchup: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

The Situation: Michigan's 22-point win over Ohio State initially seemed to hurt Penn State's Rose Bowl chances. The Lions' best bet for Pasadena appeared to involve two Big Ten teams in the playoff, which remains possible. However, here's another option: The Rose Bowl invites Penn State instead of Ohio State, which heads to the Cotton or Orange bowl instead. It's possible: Ohio State has played in the Rose Bowl twice since 2018, including last year. The Buckeyes and their fans are deflated. Meanwhile, Penn State can offer an energized fan base on a four-game win streak. Penn State coach James Franklin said Athletic Director Patrick Kraft would "handle all these strings." This might be one he attempts to pull.

Orange Bowl

When: Dec. 30

Where: Miami Gardens

Matchup: ACC vs. highest-ranked of Big Ten/SEC/ Notre Dame

The Situation: This is Penn State's least likely NY6 possibility, since Tennessee and Alabama should remain ahead of Penn State in this week's CFP rankings. As a result, one could go to the Sugar Bowl, the other to the Orange Bowl. But as an unconventional option, let's reiterate: The Rose and Orange could broker a deal by sending Penn State to Pasadena and Ohio State to Miami, potentially against Clemson.

Citrus Bowl

When: Jan. 2

Where: Orlando

The Matchup: Big Ten vs. SEC

The Situation: Penn State is guaranteed a spot in the Citrus Bowl if it somehow does not make the New Year's 6. The opponent? Potentially LSU, if the Tigers fall to Georgia in the SEC title game.

Bowl bids will be announced Dec. 4.

