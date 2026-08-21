Penn State Football Camp Update: Will the Offense Consist Entirely of Tight Ends?

Penn State heads to its second, and final, scrimmage of training camp Saturday, returning to Beaver Stadium for another critical evaluation period before pivoting to September. In the meantime, head coach Matt Campbell has some thoughts.

Such as, which position group has headlined during training camp? Where will his coaches spend gamedays? And is he considering adding to his roster, potentially with players who ostensibly exhausted their eligibility last year? We've got that and more in this update from Penn State football training camp.

An offense that exists entirely of tight ends?

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Campbell and offensive coordinator have made no secret that they love the tight end position (which Mouser also coaches), but the expectations are getting stratospheric now. Penn State is getting so tight-end focused that it has has moved two players to the position during camp: freshman quarterback Peyton Falzone and redshirt junior defensive end Bobby Mears.

Some of that is situational. A few tight ends are working through injuries in camp, notably Iowa State transfers Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander, who figure to be key parts of the offense. But the Nittany Lions now have eight tight ends on the roster, and Campbell just might play all of them.

"I think we’re super-excited about that group," Campbell said after practice Thursday. "If you said who has stuck out every practice, those guys have made awesome plays."

Junior Ben Brahmer, an Iowa State transfer, and returning Nittany Lion Andrew Rappleyea will carry the load in Penn State's two-tight-end formations, with Burkle (2025 ACL tear) is moving at a deliberate pace in camp. But Campbell also has called Burkle the "best blocking tight end in the country," so he could become a de facto situational lineman.

Campbell and Mouser further pointed to former walk-on Finn Furmanek, now on scholarship, as carving a role at the position. Campbell said Furmanek (6-3, 257) has stood out at practice recently, and Mouser called him one of the most impressive players at the position.

"He's a guy that's going to play a lot of football for us this year, and I don't think it's talked about enough," Mouser said. "And I love having him in the meeting every day."

What is Penn State going to do with all these tight ends. Campbell foreshadowed one option: the return of the fullback.

Where will the coordinators be on gameday?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talks to reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State has a few housekeeping issues to cover, including the staff locations on gamedays. But the coordinators have their spots set.

Mouser will call plays from the coaches' box, as he did at Iowa State. Like most offensive coordinators, Mouser prefers the view's context from upstairs. Meanwhile, Campbell said that defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn will work from the sideline, as he did last year at USC.

Penn State has several assistants (defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe and linebackers coach Tyson Veidt) who have been coordinators and can work from either spot. Campbell said that he would like Lynn on the field to interact directly with the players.

"D'Anton most likely [will be on the field]," Campbell said. "... With iPads today, being down [on the field] and available, that's changed that thought process. The best teachers have got to be on the field to make the instant corrections with the players."

Any new players coming onboard?

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell answers a question during a press conference at football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It wouldn't be college football without lawsuit chaos, which is emerging with class of 2022 players seeking to return — including some who already have signed with NFL teams.

Penn State already has a men's basketball player returning in Josh Reed, who sued the NCAA for his fifth year. So will Campbell consider any late roster additions?

"We're not," he said. "We've got enough challenges as it is. We're just trying to create the best team we can right now internally and are really grateful for the guys we’ve got with us."

Any freshmen climbing the depth chart?

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell jogs at the start of a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State's hastily assembled 2026 freshman class probably won't carve out too many snaps this season, but two keep coming up as players to watch. Receiver Amarion Jackson has been on the radar since spring drills, and cornerback Josiah Zayas has climbed the depth chart during camp.

"He's made big plays every single practice that he’s been here," Campbell said of Zayas, who was part of Iowa State's 2026 class. "He had a great play in the scrimmage [last] Saturday, but every single day that guy has showed up. He’s got this unique trait that he can do a lot of things. He can play corner, safety, nickel, and he’s a guy who’s a really, really talented football player."

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