Why Ben Brahmer Should Be Penn State's Next Great Tight End

Penn State's offense just might revolve around a tight end again this season. Ben Brahmer, the 6-7 transfer from Iowa State, might not have Tyler Warren's offensive tradecraft and probably won't snap the ball and catch a touchdown pass on the same play. Probably. But he'll be one of Penn State's leading indicators of offensive success.

As we get to know the new Penn State football roster (first up: receiver Chase Sowell), meet Brahmer, who was Matt Campbell's pass-game cornerstone at Iowa State and will be again with the Nittany Lions.

Ben Brahmer

Position: Tight end

Class: Senior

Height/weight: 6-7, 252

From: Pierce, Nebraska

Previous school: Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a pass in front of BYU Cougars defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brahmer was the highest-ranked player in Penn State's 40-player transfer class and the top-ranked tight end in the portal, according to 247Sports. He essentially replaced Luke Reynolds, the fifth-ranked tight end who transferred to Virginia Tech, on Penn State's roster.

It was a good deal for Penn State. Brahmer was named second-team all-Big 12 last season after leading the Cyclones in receptions (37) and touchdown catches (six). A Mackey Award semifinalist, Brahmer embodies everything Penn State loves about its tight ends.

He's a huge 6-7 target who catches the ball as well as any tight end in the country. Brahmer revels in downfield blocking and, like Warren, can throw the ball. He went 1-for-1 passing last season, hitting Brett Eskildsen for a 45-yard completion against Arizona.

Moreover, Brahmer was healthy this spring at a position group that struggled with injuries. At times, three of Penn State's six tight ends were limited, notably returning starter Andrew Rappleyea, who missed spring practice with an injury. Campbell said that availability gave Brahmer the chance to refine several aspects of his game.

"Ben has had a really good spring," Campbell said in April. "Honestly, this is the first offseason that Ben has truly had during his collegiate career, and I think you've seen it. He's almost 258 [pounds]

right now in terms of body weight. He's as strong and physical as he's been. I really think, so far, he's had a tremendous spring.

"As a mover, as a point-of-attack football player, some areas where we were really trying to hone in on, I think he's made great strides."

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) runs a drill while Cooper Alexander (80) watches. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Brahmer played in all 12 games for Iowa State last season, surprising considering the hit he took against Arizona State on Nov. 1. Brahmer was carted off the field and taken to a hospital to be examined after absorbing an upper-body hit.

But Brahmer didn't miss a game, returning the following week to catch a touchdown pass in the Cyclones' win over TCU.

"It was tough to watch, and Ben is as tough as they come," Campbell said after the Arizona State game.

Brahmer played in 33 games at Iowa State, missing the last-third of the 2024 campaign due to injury. He was a freshman All-American in 2023, when he broke Iowa State's freshman record for receptions by a tight end with 28.

Like Penn State has in the past, Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser love tight ends. They're going to play two-tight formations often next season, and Campbell has joked that he might try to get five on the field simultaneously.

Mouser, who also coaches Penn State's tight ends, said that he challenged Brahmer to "grow in the run game," primarily in his blocking role. But there's no doubt that Brahmer will be a centerpiece of Mouser's offense.

"I love the versatility that he brings to a school like Penn State," Mouser said. "He's a guy that can put defenses in a tough spot with how they're going to set their personnel. We can use him as a wideout, we can use him as a tight end. He demands excellence out of himself for what he's going to bring."

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

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