Matt Campbell Wants to Make Penn State the Destination for Tight Ends

After its final practice of spring, Penn State spread its roster at tables across different parts of Beaver Stadium for an autograph session. One of the biggest lines trailed Penn State football's most popular position: tight end.

Teammates Andrew Rappleyea and Ben Brahmer signed a constant stream of Penn State football posters while posing for the more-than-occasional photo. Nittany Lions fans have grown lately to love their tight ends (from Mike Gesicki to Pat Freiermuth to Brenton Strange to Tyler Warren), and new coach Matt Campbell wants that to continue.

"We'll work really hard to continue that lineage of success here," Campbell said. "That's something that we believe in, all the way back to our days at Toledo. We've been fortunate to have great tight ends in our offense. And obviously with the history of this place, you hope any great tight end would want to be a part of what we have going on here."

Penn State's offense will rely heavliy on its tight ends next season, to the point that Campbell joked recently that he'll play five at a time if possible. And Campbell already has two tight ends committed to the 2027 recruiting class.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Penn State's top two tight ends are returning starter Andrew Rappleyea and former Iowa State standout Ben Brahmer. Rapplyea caught 23 passes for the Nittany Lions last year after returning from a 2024 injury. Though he missed spring drills with a separate injury, the 6-4 Rappleyea will be an offensive centerpiece, particulalry in two-tight end formations.

Brahmer (6-7, 252 pounds) should be the lead tight end, especially after the season he had at Iowa State. Brahmer led the Cyclones in receptions (37) and touchdowns (six) and averaged 12 yards per catch. Moreover, he was healthy this spring, a key point in a room that was limited for drills.

Along with Rappleyea, Penn State also missed Gabe Burkle, the former Iowa State tight end who was recovering from a 2025 injury. Campbell has said that Burkle would have been among the Big 12's top tight ends if not for the injury. His healthy return adds another dimension to Penn State's room.

"There's just been tremendous tight end play through the history of this school," Campbell said. "You look at what [Iowa State transfer] Gabe Burkle has stood for, and what he is as a football player, obviously what Ben has done the last two years, and then Rapp [Andrew Rappleyea]. And then you talk about what Finn [Furmanek] has done in a short amount of time in his career. He's a good football player.

"[Iowa State transfer] Cooper Alexander, we've got really huge expectations for what he's got the ability to be. And then with Brian Kortovich, that's a really good room."

Why do Campbell and Mouser like tight ends? Because they're central to multiple aspects of the offense. Penn State's offensive identity will center on the run game, for which Brahmer and Rappleyea will be lead blockers. Both love the role.

But Mouser also revels in deploying his tight ends as passing weapons and has studied NFL offenses (particularly the Los Angeles Rams) that do the same. And he has an experienced room to use. Penn State has six tight end on its roster, all of whom are in at least their second year of football.

Penn State's five primary tight ends all are at least 6-4, 245 pounds, which means they will contributein multiple ways. And not solely on offense.

"When you have great tight ends, you're usually great not only offensively, but you also have the ability to be great on special teams," Campbell said. " because those roles, those body types, they can do a lot of things for you to be successful."



Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) catches a touchdown pass in their game with the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

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