Adisa Isaac Returning to Penn State in 2023

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac, an All-Big Ten performer in 2022, announced will return to the Lions for the 2023 season. Isaac announced his decision on social media.

"In the past four years, it truly has been a pleasure to play football for Penn State University and learn from some of the most influential coaches and staff in the football industry," Isaac wrote, "along with gaining a brotherhood that will forever be in my life."

Isaac returned for the Lions after missing the 2021 season with a significant injury to earn third-team all-conference recognition from the Big Ten coaches. He led the Lions with 11 tackles for loss, including two in the Rose Bowl, and made four sacks. He shared the team's outstanding defensive lineman award with fellow end Chop Robinson and grew stronger as the season progressed.

"Especially coming off an injury last year, I feel the more reps I'm taking I could see the step coming back, just the confidence growing," Isaac said before the Rose Bowl. "And that's ultimately what every player wants, is that ultimate confidence when you step on the field."

Isaac's decision significantly bolsters a defense that returns its two most productive ends in Isaac and Robinson. The Lions lose two starting linemen in tackle PJ Mustipher end Nick Tarburton but have young talent in Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton to build a strong rotation.

Before announcing his decision to return, Isaac said he sought to view the "bigger picture" regarding turning pro or staying at Penn State. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the 2020 bonus season, but could supercharge his draft status with a breakout 2023. Before the announcement, NFL Draft Bible projected Isaac as the No. 15 edge rusher in the draft.

The injury, which Isaac sustained before the 2021 season, required about eight months of rehab. But Isaac said it took him a year to start rounding back to normal.

Even at the Rose Bowl, Isaac didn't put himself at 100 percent. But he's getting there.

"I feel like I'm close. I'm way close," Isaac said. "I'm the closest I've ever been back to my old self. Obviously I always want to improve no matter what. Even if I do come back 100 [percent], I want to go 110. That's the mentality I have. And I feel like I'm pretty close to where I was."

