Penn State Depth Chart: Who's In, Who's Out for Northwestern
Through four games, Penn State has delivered a pretty firm look at its depth chart as it returns to Big Ten play. The Lions have been fortunate to test the depths of that chart, rotating plenty of players (including 15 true freshmen) through the season's first month.
No. 11 Penn State hosts Northwestern on Saturday, the start of an eight-game Big Ten stretch. That centerpiece of that run is October's three-week series against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Penn State's depth will be a central factor to determining whether it can contend for a Big Ten title. So here's a look at the Lions' depth chart ahead of Northwestern's visit to Beaver Stadium.
How to watch the Penn State-Northwestern game
PENN STATE OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
- 14: Sean Clifford (Sr.)
- 15: Drew Allar (Fr.)
- 11: Christian Veilleux (R-Fr.)
Running Back
- 10: Nicholas Singleton (Fr.)
- 13: Kaytron Allen (Fr.)
- 24: Keyvone Lee (Soph.)
Wide Receiver
- 5: Mitchell Tinsley (Sr.)
- 18: Omari Evans (Fr.)
Wide Receiver (Slot)
- 3: Parker Washington (Soph.)
- 82: Liam Clifford (R-Fr.)
Wide Receiver
- 1: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Soph.)
- 85: Harrison Wallace III (R-Fr.)
Tight end
- 86: Brenton Strange (R-Jr.)
- 84: Theo Johnson (Soph.)
- 44: Tyler Warren (Soph.)
Left Tackle
- 74: Olu Fashanu (Soph.)
- 66: Drew Shelton (Fr.)
Left Guard
- 58: Landon Tengwall (R-Fr.)
- 64: Hunter Nourzad (Sr.)
Center
- 70: Juice Scruggs (Sr.)
- 53: Nick Dawkins (Soph.)
Right Guard
- 77: Sal Wormley (R-Jr.)
- 64: Hunter Nourzad (Sr.)
Right Tackle
- 79: Caedan Wallace (R-Jr.)
- 72: Bryce Effner (Sr.)
Offensive Depth Chart Notes
It will be interesting to see how Penn State coach James Franklin employs his running backs. Singleton got back-to-back starts after big games. Allen might get that nod vs. the Wildcats.
Lee, Nourzad and Dawkins did not play last week, though Franklin said Nourzad could return vs. Northwestern. The lineman covers a lot of ground for Penn State, playing all three interior positions.
Some other young players to watch who did not play last week: receiver Jaden Dottin, who has been absent since starting at Auburn, and fellow receiver Kaden Saunders, who might be headed for a redshirt.
PENN STATE DEFENSIVE DEPTH CHART
Defensive End
- 46: Nick Tarburton (Sr.)
- 44: Chop Robinson (Soph.)
Defensive Tackle
- 51: Hakeem Beamon (R-Jr.)
- 28: Zane Durant (Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
- 97: PJ Mustipher (Sr.)
- 91: Dvon Ellies (R-Jr.)
Defensive End
Read More
- 20: Adisa Isaac (R-Jr.)
- 33: Dani Dennis-Sutton (Fr.)
Outside Linebacker
- 23: Curtis Jacobs (Soph.)
- 11: Abdul Carter (Fr.)
Middle Linebacker
- 43: Tyler Elsdon (Soph.)
- 41: Kobe King (R-Fr.)
Outside Linebacker
- 0: Jonathan Sutherland (Sr.)
- 34: Dominic DeLuca (R-Fr.)
Cornerback
- 9: Joey Porter Jr. (R-Jr.)
- 8: Marquis Wilson (Jr.)
Safety
- 16: Ji'Ayir Brown (Sr.)
- 7: Jaylen Reed (Soph.)
Safety
- 2: Keaton Ellis (Jr.)
- 6: Zakee Wheatley (R-Fr.)
Cornerback
- 3: Johnny Dixon (Jr.)
- 4: Kalen King (Soph.)
Defensive Depth Chart Notes
Tarburton has started all four games, but Robinson essentially splits the position with him. Penn State employs a similar strategy at middle linebacker, the safety position with Ellis and Wheatley and at cornerback with Dixon and Kalen King. The Lions also consider nickel back Daequan Hardy to be a de facto starter.
At linebacker, watch for the rotation between Jacobs and Carter. Both are performing at a high level and were on the field at the same time occasionally against Central Michigan.
Penn State Specialists Depth Chart
Kicker (Field Goals/Extra Points)
- 92: Jake Pinegar (Sr.)
Kicker (Kickoffs)
- 94: Sander Sahaydak (R-Fr.)
- 99: Gabe Nwosu (R-Fr.)
Punter
- 96: Barney Amor (Sr.)
Kickoff Returns
- 10: Nicholas Singleton (Fr.)
Punt Returns
- 3: Parker Washington (Soph.)
Special Teams Notes
Amor has been superb at punter, with half his punts being downed inside the opponents' 10-yard line. That has given the Lions a massive field-position advantage this season.
But kicking have been much less consistent, something Franklin wants to correct. The Lions are 3-for-6 on field goals, 1-for-4 beyond 40 yards (Pinegar made a 48-yarder at Auburn). They also rank 99th nationally in touchback percentage on kickoffs (39.3 percent).
Read More
Penn State-Northwestern preview, prediction
Is Penn State's Drew Allar ready for more reps?
Penn State begins stadium-wide beer sales Oct. 1 vs. Northwestern
Sean Clifford has 'taken another step' this season, James Franklin says
Is Penn State rounding into a Big Ten contender?
Penn State inches closer to the top 10
Penn State is capitalizing on Chad Powers fever
James Franklin pitches new athlete dorms at Penn State
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.