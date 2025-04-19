Penn State Football Fans Can Buy Beaver Stadium Memorabilia During Auction
As Penn State continues its massive renovation of Beaver Stadium, it is giving fans an opportunity to own a piece of the venue's former West side. Penn State and Lion Surplus will host an online auction of Beaver Stadium memorabilia this spring and summer.
According to Penn State, the auction will begin at 10 a.m. April 28, two days after Beaver Stadium hosts the annual Blue-White spring football game. Auction items will be added daily and will be available for seven days.
A wide variety of items will be available during the auction, including stadium signs, bleacher seats and objects from the now-leveled press box. Penn State said that a certificate of authenticity will accompany each piece. Auction items will be available at Penn State's Lion Surplus site.
Penn State is four months into the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, whose West side is undergoing the bulk of the transformation. Penn State in January removed the press box and upper seating deck of the stadium's West side in preparation for the complete overhaul.
The renovation's signature component is the West side's new PAM Health Misitano Family Tower, named for Anthony Misitano, founder and CEO of PAM Health, who donated $25 million
to the project. Penn State says that the West side tower will feature more than 600,000 square feet of space for fan seating, clubs, team and event facilities, a new media center and new facilities
for food service and operations.
The West side also will house Beaver Stadium's new Welcome Center, which Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said will create a "front-door experience" for the university.
The Beaver Stadium renovation will impact Penn State football over the next two seasons before its scheduled completion in 2027. According to athletic department plans, Penn State will install about 7,900 temporary seats, along with temporary restrooms and concession stands, for the 2025 college football season.
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft this winter told select media outlets, including The Athletic, that some seats will be located in the stadium's northeast and southeast corners in addition to the West side. The company that that constructs seating platforms at the Phoenix Open golf tournament in Scottsdale will install the temporary seats, Kraft told The Athletic.
"Our next phase will modernize the west side of Beaver Stadium while maintaining its historic roots," Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in this winter. "As we continue to make these changes, we only further enhance our stadium, making it one of the most intimidating places to play in the country! This project is not just a project for football, it is one that will impact all 31 sports teams at Penn State, our campus community and the Centre Region for years to come.”
In the meantime, Penn State suggested that fans prepare for a "non-traditional" Blue-White Game, for which the remaining West side seating will be unavailable. The Penn State Blue-White Game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on April 26. Admission to the game is free.