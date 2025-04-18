Penn State Plans 'Non-Traditional' Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium
Penn State football plans a "non-traditional" Blue-White Game, which will give fans their first look at the Beaver Stadium renovation progress. There's a lot to process regarding the Nittany Lions' annual spring game, so let's get to it.
When is the Penn State Blue-White Game?
Penn State will host the Blue-White spring game April 26 at Beaver Stadium. The game, or perhaps more accurately the practice, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Penn State coach James Franklin has said the game likely will be shorter than usual and include more practice elements and fewer live periods. But Franklin still wants to hold the event, at least this year.
"I’ve been at Penn State now long enough to understand the impact that Penn State football has on this entire community, and I think everybody’s aware of that," Franklin said in March. "There needs to be give and take with this. We need to work together. A successful Penn State football program helps everybody out: the bars, the restaurants, the hotels. So for me at any point to sit here and say that we’re not going to have a spring game, I don’t think that would make sense for a ton of reasons."
How much are Blue-White Game tickets?
As always, entry to Beaver Stadium for the Blue-White game is free. Parking is $20 per vehicle for fans who don't hold season passes. Unlike with regular-season home games, fans will not be required to queue for traffic patterns prior to the game.
Beaver Stadium parking lots will open at 8 a.m., and stadium gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Penn State has provided a map of available Beaver Stadium parking lots for the Blue-White Game.
Will the Blue-White Game be televised?
For the first time in a while, no. Penn State coach James Franklin discussed the reasons in March, citing the transfer portal (which will be open until Sunday) and stadium construction.
What else is different about the 2025 Blue-White Game?
Seating in Beaver Stadium will be limited to specific sections. The stadium's West side, which is under construction, will be closed. Fans can sit in the North, South and East sections of the stadium. In addition, fans must enter the stadium via Gates A and E. Restrooms also will not be available on Beaver Stadium's West side.
Where can Penn State fans get player autographs?
Good news here. Penn State is reviving the player autograph session, long a favorite of the Blue-White Game. There is one condition: Players will sign only the specialty poster provided by West Shore Home, Beaver Stadium's new field sponsor. According to a Penn State news release, players will not sign any other memorabilia.
Players will be available to sign autographs by position groups at specific gates from 11:35 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Here are the locations:
- Gate A: Linebackers and defensive linemen
- Gate B/All-Sports Museum: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, specialists
- Gate E: Running backs and offensive linemen
- Legacy Plaza: Tight ends and defensive backs
What else is happening at the Blue-White Game?
The annual Block Party on Curtin Road runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Fans can head to Pegula Ice Arena from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the equipment and apparrel sale, during which Penn State sells surplus athletic items.
And the annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run will be held April 27. Fans can run a 5K or participate in a 2K walk. The 2024 event raised nearly $500,000 for Pennsylvania Special Olympics. Fans can register or donate here.
For more information on the Blue-White Game, visit Penn State's information site.