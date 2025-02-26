Penn State Football News: Defensive Lineman No Longer on Roster
Smith Vilbert, the Penn State defensive lineman who initially returned for his seventh season, no longer is on the Nittany Lions roster and reportedly has entered the transfer portal. On3's Pete Nakos first reported Vilbert's decision.
Vilbert, who participated in Penn State's THON Explorers program event last weekend, was removed from the football roster this week. He spent six years at Penn State, earning the rare seventh year of eligibility because of injuries that cost him nearly two full seasons. Vilbert announced his return to Penn State in mid-January, saying, "One more Ride!!" in a social media post.
It's unclear what led Vilbert to enter the portal, which graduate transfers can do outside the designated windows. Vilbert played in all 16 games for Penn State last season at defensive end, making 12 tackles (four for losses) and 1.5 sacks. Vilbert (6-6, 280 pounds) finished his career with 4.5 sacks, three of which he made against Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl that signaled a bright future.
However, Vilbert played in just one game, the 2023 Rose Bowl, over the next two seasons because of injuries. Before the 2024 season, Penn State coach James Franklin said he expected Vilbert to be a player to watch.
"Smith Vilbert is a guy that we have a lot of confidence in as an organization and as a program," Franklin said before the season. "He's missed, obviously, a lot of football, so you guys haven't had a chance to see him the way we have. But you talk about big, strong, physical, experienced, mature [player]."
Vilbert became the ninth Penn State player to enter the transfer portal since January. Among the others, quarterback Beau Pribula transferred to Missouri, receiver Omari Evans transferred to Washington and receiver Harrison Wallace III transferred to Ole Miss. The transfer portal will be open again from April 16-25, which coincides with the end of Penn State's spring practice. The Blue-White Game is scheduled for April 26 at Beaver Stadium.