Penn State Recruiting Profile: Corey Smith Could Be an 'Electric' Running Back
Sixteen players from Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class got a head start during spring drills, but the group isn’t fully on campus. Nine more Nittany Lions arrive this summer, including some of the class’ more intriguing prospects. We’re introducing the rest of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class. Up next: the second player from Catholic Memorial High in Wisconsin.
Corey Smith
- Position: Running back
- Height/weight: 5-10/175
- High school: Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin)
Meet Corey Smith: As noted earlier in this series, Smith is one of two Penn State signees from Wisconsin’s Catholic Memorial. Donnie Harbour blocked for Smith in high school and will with the Nittany Lions as well. Smith and Harbour, both from Milwaukee, chose to attend high school together, commuted there together and chose the same college program. Smith is a speedy back all-state back who totaled more than 3,400 all-purpose yards during his sophomore and junior seasons. Unfortunately, Smith missed much of his senior season due to injury. Smith was the No. 3 overall player in Wisconsin and the No. 26 back nationwide, according to 247Sports. With fellow freshman back Quinton Martin Jr. enrolling early, and making a spring impact, Smith likely will be on a redshirt path this season.
Quotable: “Corey is the most electric athlete that’s played in this program,” Catholic Memorial coach Bill Young said. “He has legit speed with a 4.4 [in the 40-yard dash], the fastest that our school has had. He is electric with the ball in his hands. He is a natural leader with a great personality, leading by example and making a big impact on younger kids. He is kind to everyone and he is going to do great things. We’re really excited that he has an opportunity to take his game to the next level at Penn State.”
Meet the Penn State Freshmen
Lineman Donnie Harbour projected as a "road-grader" for the Nittany Lions
Defensive back Kenny Woseley Jr. is a playmaker
Meet Mylachi Williams, a disruptive defensive end from Philadelphia
Defensive lineman Caleb Brewer is a versatile talent
Receiver Tyseer Denmark could be a "difference-maker"
Linebacker Anthony Speca brings 'influential" personality to Penn State
Receiver Peter Gonzalez is primed for success
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.