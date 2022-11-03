Penn State-Indiana Prediction: Turning the Page

James Franklin wants you to know that Penn State made strides last week against Ohio State. In fact, Franklin said, the team improved.

"The thing that was obvious to us as a coaching staff, and whether people agree with this or not, we're better than we were two weeks ago," Franklin said this week. "We played better. We're better than we were a week ago.

"We have gotten better. Not enough to beat that type of team. We totally recognize that. But we got better. When you watch the tape, there was a ton of stuff on that film to feel good about and be proud of."

Which brings Penn State to Saturday and its visit to Indiana. The Lions are two-touchdown favorites over a team that has lost five straight. If they've improved, they should win easily, right?

Yet there's more to consider.

No. 15 Penn State (6-2) Vs. Indiana (3-5)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV: ABC

Series History: Penn State leads 23-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 24-0 in 2021

Streaks: Penn State is 9-1 at Memorial Stadium

The Story Line

After eight weeks, Penn State is feeling the effects of injuries. these seem to be most apparent offensively, which could impact how much (or even if) freshman quarterback Drew Allar plays.

Franklin doesn't discuss injuries but did say Wednesday that offensive lineman Bryce Effner will play more because of "bumps and bruises" up front. The Lions played without two starting linemen (guard Landon Tengwall and tackle Caedan Wallace) against the Buckeyes and might be missing left tackle Olu Fashanu against Indiana. Fashanu, who left the Ohio State game on the last offensive series, is the team's best offensive lineman and a huge presence (literally and psychologically) for the quarterback.

If Penn State is missing 60 percent of its starting line, it might have to turn to players it wants to redshirt, notably freshmen Drew Shelton and Vega Ioane and junior college transfer JB Nelson. Further, the Lions haven't have a healthy Keyvone Lee at running back for five weeks, Franklin said. Ultimately, the Lions could bring a short-handed offense to Indiana.

Penn State Players to Watch

Parker Washington: After a breakthrough game against Ohio State (11 catches, 179 yards), Washington has a chance to back it with another. Indiana ranks in the Big Ten's bottom half in pass defense and big plays allowed. Could be a huge day for Washington.

Juice Scruggs: The center has been a model of consistency this season. If the line is confronting change, Scruggs must be the constant.

Coziah Izzard: After missing the first four games, Izzard has made a gradually larger impact at defensive tackle. Indiana's tempo offense, which limits substitutions, will test his stamina.

Penn State receiver Parker Washington set career highs with 11 catches and 179 yards receiving against Ohio State. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports Network

Indiana Players to Watch

Jaylin Lucas: The freshman running back returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown vs. Rutgers and leads the Big Ten in kickoff-return average (30.89 yards).

Aaron Casey: With linebacker Cam Jones likely out (Franklin said Jones is Indiana's best defensive player), Casey takes center stage. He leads the team in tackles (67) and tackles for loss (9) and has forced two fumbles.

Connor Bazelak: Indiana has quarterback questions of its own. Bazelak, the starter, throws a lot: He leads the Big Ten with 379 attempts and has thrown 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions. Meanwhile, some in Indiana want to see redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II get some snaps.

The Prediction

Indiana plays a quirky tempo offense (it averages 77 plays per game) that could get an octane boost with a different style that Williams would bring at quarterback. The Hoosiers have been stale offensively throughout their losing streak and might take a big swing to end it.

So Penn State faces kind of a tricky situation, which might make this game closer than expected for a few quarters. But the Lions' talent advantage eventually will take over (sound familiar?) and lead to a relatively comfortable win.

Penn State 31, Indiana 10

