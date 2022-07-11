Penn State Lands 6 Commits on the ESPN 300

The Nittany Lions' 2023 class is stocking talent and looking for more.

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class has expanded its reach in the national rankings, placing six players in the ESPN 300. The class' most recent addition also is the highest-ranked player in ESPN's 2023 countdown of the nation's top talent.

Defensive back Elliot Washington II, who flipped to Penn State from Alabama last week, is ranked No. 42 in the latest edition of the ESPN 300. He is among three future Nittany Lions ranked in the top 70. Joining him are the top offensive linemen of Penn State's class: J'Ven Williams (No. 45) and Alex Birchmeier (70).

Penn State's group in the ESPN 300 also features defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker (112), tight end Andrew Rappleyea (199) and safety King Mack (247). Penn State and Louisville each have six players ranked in the ESPN 300, trailing Alabama (7), Texas (8), Ohio State and Georgia (10 each) and Notre Dame (11).

The Lions are halfway to reaching their 2022 number of 12 commits in the ESPN 300. Penn State placed five in the top 100 last year, led by receiver Kaden Saunders (32).

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class has made some significant gains in the past few weeks. The Lions received commitments from two defensive backs, including Mack, at one of the nation's top high schools, St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. They also landed a commitment from defensive back DaKaari Nelson of Alabama.

Meanwhile, the Lions lost the quarterback of their 2023 recruiting class when Marcus Stokes switched his commitment to Florida. That decision returned Penn State to the 2023 quarterback recruiting market.

Penn State's 16-player recruiting class holds a variety of rankings on the recruiting sites' 2023 team lists:

ESPN: No. 4

247Sports: No. 6

Rivals: No. 8

On3: No. 10

College football's 2022 early signing period begins Dec. 21.

