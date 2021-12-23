Noah Cain Continues the Fight

Before getting to the offseason, and another chance to get healthy, Penn State running back Noah Cain wants to feel the burst again of breaking a big run. He wants to prove it's still there. He wants to take a memorable Outback Bowl into the future.

"Of course, it wasn't the year I wanted to have or planned on having," Cain said, "but I'm just looking forward to having a full offseason, being healthy and going into it with my head down and getting back to the player I know that I am."

Cain's junior season didn't go how he or anyone planned, particularly last August, when Penn State's running back room marveled at his return. Cain was fast and apparently healthy ("He looked like Noah," running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said) and ready to resume his upward trajectory following his 2020 injury.

But forces interrupted, some uncontrollable, through an unsatisfying season. Cain rushed for 322 yards on just 101 carries and never looked quite healthy, which his rushing attempts underscored.

After totaling 39 carries against Ball State and Auburn, Cain didn't get more than 11 carries in a game for the remainder of the season. He started the first five games but just one thereafter. And he totaled 23 rushes over the last five games.

Cain acknowledged that he wasn't at full strength for parts of the season, which seemed to affect his physical style. As a freshman in 2019, according to Sports Info Solutions, Cain averaged 3.2 yards after contact per carry, broke 15 tackles and was stuffed just six times at the line of scrimmage. This year, he averaged 1.38 YAC per carry, broke three tackles and was stuffed 21 times at the line.

"There definitely have been a lot of challenges," Cain said, "some things I can't control. So I've just been trying to push myself to be the best that I can be. I've been fighting my tail off to get back to feeling like myself. It's not easy at all, but that's just part of the game."

That was frustrating enough for Cain. Compounding the issue was the run game's lack of success beyond him.

Penn State ranks 13th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (106.58), currently the program's second-lowest season average in history. If no one rushes for 100 yards against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, it will mark Penn State's first season without a 100-yard rushing game since 1978.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich took responsibility for the running game's struggles, showing particular concern for its short-yardage ineffectiveness.

Further, the backs broke few big runs: Penn State also ranked 13th in the Big Ten in run plays of 20+ yards (seven). The Lions had 13 during 2020's nine-game season and 22 in 2019. Cain pointed to several issues, from injuries that affected backfield chemistry to miscommunication on the field.

"I just feel like it takes all 11 people on the field," Cain said, "and I think it really came down to trust, just from up front and then from the running back room as well. We definitely left runs out there this year. As the season started and kept going on, I think we had a lot of miscommunication, which was throwing the run game off.

"We had the opportunities there. We just had to be better as a whole unit. It was definitely frustrating for the whole running back room because we're all used to bigger results and big plays."

Since the Michigan State game, Cain said, the backs have reset themselves and trained their energy on Arkansas, whose defense allowed 156.3 yards rushing per game. Cain said everyone looks fresher.

"Overall, the running backs were not satisfied with where things went this year," Cain said. "Of course, we're all competitors and we're all trying to be the best at what we do. And we know how we finished the year. It wasn't to our standard. We had to be better. ...

"We all just have to have a gut check, look ourselves in the mirror find out who we really want to be. I think that's what we really have been doing these past few weeks, really having a truth-to-truth moment with ourselves, asking ourselves what can we be better at and, to be honest, hold ourselves accountable."

They'll also have some competition. Penn State recruited two of the nation's top running backs in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, both of whom will enroll in January. Head coach James Franklin downplayed their potential impact next season but did say, "I don't know if there's a better running back class signed in the country."

That competition, Cain said, will fuel the room further.

"They're definitely going to challenge myself, challenge Keyvone [Lee], Devyn [Ford], Caziah [Holmes], Tank [Smith] and the rest of the guys in the room to be better, and that's what we need, especially coming off the year we had this year," he said. "We need to be more motivated than ever to come back and be the players we know we can be."

