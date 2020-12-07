First Look: Penn State vs. Michigan State

Penn State turns toward retaining the Land Grant Trophy on Saturday, when it hosts Michigan State in its regular-season finale.

The Lions, who have beaten Michigan State just twice since 2010, appeared to have turned a corner last week with a 23-7 victory over Rutgers. Can that continue? Here's a look.

Penn State (2-5) vs. Michigan State (2-4)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ESPN

Series History: Michigan State leads 17-16-1

Last Meeting: Penn State 28-7 in 2019

Betting Line: Penn State is a 13-point favorite

About the Lions: The defense played its most assured game of the season, holding the formerly footloose Rutgers offense to season-lows in points and total yards. Strong play inside by tackles Antonio Shelton and PJ Mustipher freed linebackers Jesse Luketa (10 tackles) and Ellis Brooks (7) to lead the team in stops for the first time this season. Penn State's linebackers still tackle uneasily in space, but they've done fairly well shutting down gaps the last two weeks. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after making six tackles (one for loss) and squelching Rutgers' passing game. What to make of the quarterbacks? The rotation is likely to continue with Sean Clifford and Will Levis, who has 23 carries and no passing attempts the past two weeks.

About the Spartans: Michigan State is coming off a forlorn 51-12 loss to Ohio State, a game in which quarterback Rocky Lombardi was injured. Lombardi hadn't been great (eight touchdowns, nine interceptions), and perhaps coach Mel Tucker is looking for a reason to try redshirt freshman Payton Thorne as part of his rebuild. Michigan State has shown some situational pep this season, notably in a 29-20 win over then-unbeaten Northwestern two weeks ago. Still, this is not a threatening offense. Michigan State ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring and total yards and 13th in rushing, with just one rushing touchdown.

