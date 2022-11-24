Penn State-Michigan State Tickets Are, Well, Affordable

While Michigan-Ohio State tickets are running as high as $6,000, Penn State fans can spend $10 to get into Beaver Stadium on Saturday and receive change.

Tickets for Saturday's Penn State-Michigan State are running as low as $8, according to SI Tickets. Which means that service charges will run fans more than the ticket itself. Still, it's an affordable day out for the Nittany Lions' last regular season game of 2022.

The post-Thanksgiving game, when students are off campus, has been an historically notoriously challenging spot for Penn State to drum attendance. Penn State has not announced a six-figure crowd for a home finale after Thanksgiving since 2010, when attendance was listed as 102,649 against Michigan State.

This week, Penn State coach James Franklin urged fans to attend the annual Senior Day game, which includes a pre-game ceremony honoring Lions competing at Beaver Stadium for the last time.

"This is always a challenging game because a lot of students are gone for break, but I hope the place is sold out and rocking," Franklin said. "I hope all of the seniors get cheered the way I think they deserve to be cheered, not only in the Senior Day ceremonies, but when they announce the starters. I think that would be the right thing to do. As a Penn State community, I think the majority of our fans see it the same way."

At Ohio Stadium, meanwhile, secondary-market tickets start at $380 for the Michigan-Ohio State game, according to SI Tickets. Some club seats are running as high as $6,000.

Penn State hosts Michigan State at 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

