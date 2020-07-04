The Penn State Week in Review

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour discussed football and fans, quarterback Christian Veilleux competed at the Elite 11 finals and a proposed new conference rekindled a longtime rivalry.

Miss and Penn State news this week? Catch up here with all the links.

In a video session with the media, athletic director Sandy Barbour covered a variety of topics, including COVID-19 testing numbers and the prospect of playing spring football.

Also, if you're not a season-ticket holder, you're not likely to attend a Penn State game next season.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux, who committed to Penn State in April, participated in last week's Elite 11 finals in Nashville. The staff at SI All-American shot Veilleux's Pro Day workout and delivered an overall assessment of his three-day performance.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman wrote a fascinating story on Seth Makowsky, an "elite-mindset trainer" who uses chess to help athletes and business professional gain edges. And Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is among his students.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde offered a "radical realignment" of the college-conference landscape, which includes a new home for Penn State. What do you think of the Yankee Conference? Would you be excited about the return of Penn State-Pitt?

Kicker Jordan Stout is among Penn State's more interesting players, particularly as he plans to assume the role of punter this season.

With former safety C.J. Holmes finding a new team, we updated our guide to the Penn State transfer portal.

According to the Centre Daily Times, sophomore cornerback Marquis Wilson was charged with marijuana possession following a February incident. And former Penn State linebacker Brandon Short, a member of the Board of Trustees, shared his personal experience with racist incidents during a virtual town hall.

