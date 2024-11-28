Penn State Football News and Notes: Chasing an 11-Win Regular Season
No. 4 Penn State can clinch its first 11-win regular season since 2008, along with its first College Football Playoff berth, with a win over Maryland on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Though the Nittany Lions are 25-point favorites, according to DraftKings, they do bring some questions into Senior Day. Here's a look at Penn State ahead of Saturday's game against the Terrapins.
Drew Allar channels his fire
At Minnesota, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar stormed off the field and slammed his helmet on the sideline after a second-half quick punt by Tyler Warren. He was upset that Minnesota players were mimicking his cadence, causing the clock to run and confusion with center Nick Dawkins. He appeared to motion for a timeout, something Penn State coach James Franklin said was not in play on the play.
But after a sideline talk with Franklin, Allar calmly led a touchdown drive on which he completed three consecutive passes to tight end Tyler Warren and then let Nicholas Singleton finish the scoring series. Allar would later suggest the 4th-and-1 play call the led to Penn State ending the game with the ball. This week, Franklin called their discussion productive. "That's exactly how I want it to be," the head coach said. "I want him to be fiery. Obviously like anything, you don't want to live in the extremes."
Which Allar said he wasn't doing.
"By the time I hit the bench, I was pretty cooled off, I think," the quarterback said this week. "[Quarterbacks coach] Danny [O'Brien] would maybe beg to differ [about] that one. But yeah, I think it's just learning how to manage those [emotions]."
RELATED: Does Penn State want to play in the Big Ten championship game?
A change on the offensive line
Nolan Rucci will make his second start at right tackle for Penn State following the injury to Anthony Donkoh, who was playing as one of the team's top-graded linemen. Rucci has been mostly a role player at right tackle this season but has played in every game by design, according to Franklin. Rucci played a season-high 59 snaps at Minnesota following Donkoh's injury.
"He’s playing well and, yes, I think the gameplan will have to stay the same," Franklin told reporters after practice Wednesday in State College. "... It's not like he got thurst into this role without playing to this point. … Rucci is in a starting role, and it’s not all new to him. He’s got experience, he’s got confidence, we have confidence in him as well, so nothing will change in terms of what we’re doing."
A freshman to watch on the defensive line
Defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. also was injured at Minnesota, creating a depth concern on the line. Penn State has three primary tackles (Zane Durant, Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard) and seeks a fourth to fill its rotation. Franklin said that redshirt freshman Ty Blanding and true freshman Xavier Gilliam will get into the rotation against Maryland.
Gilliam is an intriguing player to watch. He gained about 30 pounds since enrolling at Penn State, is 6-2, 302 pounds and generating attention from teammates and coaches. He also has impressed on the basketball court, particularly during recruiting pickup games at Franklin's house. Gilliam can play in every remaining Penn State game and retain his redshirt.
"He was by far the most impressive guy out on the basketball court," Franklin said. "I'm basing that on a guy who's 275 pounds doing that. He's an impressive, big, powerful athlete. He doesn't look like a true freshman."
Two underrated safeties
Penn State's Jaylen Reed, who is having an all-conference season, was not among the finalists for the Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back (neither was Colorado's Travis Hunter). But alongside Reed, safety Zakee Wheatley is flying under the radar as well.
Wheatley has made some huge plays for the Nittany Lions this season. He forced a goal-line fumble to prevent a touchdown against Ohio State, recovered a fumble against Minnesota and has made some critical tackles for loss. Franklin said that Penn State has "two of the better safeties in college football."
"Zakee is just playing great right now," Franklin said. "His tackle radius is really impressive. His ability to make plays, whether it's causing fumbles or interceptions, hasn't made as many of them this year as maybe I anticipated, but I know he's got the ability to do it. He's one of the more natural playmakers we got. And just his football IQ and him and [safeties coach Anthony Poindexter's] relationship, how well they work together. I think he's playing at a very, very high level. I think he's got a really bright future."
Penn State hosts Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.
